Arab Internet Reacts to the Bucha Massacre in Ukraine

As the world continues to watch photos and videos pouring from the town of Bucha near Kyiv after Russian troops retreated from the town and other towns near the Ukrainian capital, Arab commentators widely shared the news of the massacre with a set of unexpected reactions.

According to the mayor of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital, more than 280 bodies have been found in mass graves discovered across the towns so far, while many other bodies were found around a number of streets, seemingly executed while in handcuffs.

Initial reports estimate the number of killed people in Bucha, including many civilians to be at least 410, with the possibility of finding more victims in the coming days.

⚡️Zelensky reacts to photos of civilians killed by Russians in Bucha:



"Mothers of Russian soldiers should see that. See what bastards you've raised. Murderers, looters, butchers."



Photo: AFP via Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/Ae4CNCZicV — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 3, 2022

The shocking photos and videos documented by international media from Bucha have triggered worldwide reactions and condemnations, as they highlighted the scale of killings committed by Russian troops during their weeks-attempt to take over the town.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP: Communal workers carry a body of a civilian man in town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on April 3, 2022.

In his response to the Bucha massacre, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for accountability for Russian leaders, while other world leaders rushed to express deep shock at the scenes coming from Bucha.

#Bucha massacre is a confirmation of #aleppo massacres which is committed by #Putin who should be condamned as a war criminal#بوتشا #اوكرانيا — Mohammed.Y. Maali (@maali69) April 3, 2022

In the Middle East, however, and while online people rushed to express sympathy with the Ukrainian people in the face of the Russian invasion, many remembered scenes of similar crimes committed by Russian troops and their affiliated Syrian militias during the war in Syria over the past 10 years, saying that the killings in Bucha "is one more proof of the violence and immorality" of the Russian army.

The fact that no one did anything to stop Putin from butchering Chechens in 1999, Georgians in 2008 and Syrians in 2015,



is the reason why Putin is butchering Ukrainians in 2022.



He's convinced he'll get away with it just like he did before. — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) April 3, 2022

Some even argued that the global silence to Russian crimes in different parts of the world over the past 25 years has allowed Russia to go as far as committing the massacre unfolding in Bucha.

Meanwhile, a tweet by the Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stirred strong backlash online as online people accused him of hypocrisy and double standards, pointing out numerous massacres committed by Israel against Palestinians and Lebanese people, ones that according to them "are not less tragic" than Bucha.