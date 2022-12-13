Ardern rebuked for calling MP 'arrogant prick'

ALBAWABA - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was caught on a hot mic calling opposition Member of Parliament David Seymour an "arrogant prick" during question time.

While addressing lawmaker, Ardern said standing up: "We've always made decisions that we believe to be in the best interest of New Zealand at the time." The premier then sat down and whispered: "such an arrogant prick," a statement heard by everyone through the loudspeakers in the Parliament chamber.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern caught on a hot mic, calling opposition MP David Seymour an "arrogant prick".



NZ's own unparliamentary language moment, landing just after Ireland's anniversary.pic.twitter.com/vvGZmwqCjB — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) December 13, 2022

Seymour denounced the premier's comment, describing it as an "exceedingly unparliamentary remark." He demanded an apology.

According to the Guardian, the prime minister consequently apologized to Seymour, the leader of ACT New Zealand Political party since 2014.