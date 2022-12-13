  1. Home
Ardern rebuked for calling MP 'arrogant prick'

Published December 13th, 2022 - 08:34 GMT
Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on September 26 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was caught on a hot mic calling opposition Member of Parliament David Seymour an "arrogant prick" during question time.

While addressing lawmaker, Ardern said standing up: "We've always made decisions that we believe to be in the best interest of New Zealand at the time." The premier then sat down and whispered: "such an arrogant prick," a statement heard by everyone through the loudspeakers in the Parliament chamber.

Seymour denounced the premier's comment, describing it as an "exceedingly unparliamentary remark." He demanded an apology.

According to the Guardian, the prime minister consequently apologized to Seymour, the leader of ACT New Zealand Political party since 2014.

