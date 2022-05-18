Are Meta and Twitter Employees Removing Posts of Iranian Protests?

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published May 18th, 2022 - 06:46 GMT
Iranian Protests
Iranian protests posts are being removed from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. (Al-Bawaba News)
Highlights
Price hike protests continue for the second week in different Iranian cities.

Peaceful protests have erupted again in several Iranian cities to decry the high increase in food prices including bread and the deteriorating Economy in the Islamic Republic. However, since the start of the rallies, people have been complaining that the videos or posts shared online to transmit the reality about what is happening in Iran are being deleted from social media.

The BBC has obtained reports claiming that the Iranian Regime supporters working at Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter companies have been reviewing and even deleting videos related to 'price hikes' protests in Iran.

The BBC reports that Parham Ghobadi, Tellas International is currently responsible for monitoring content shared by users on Instagram and Facebook. Tellas International is now receiving all complaints on the two Meta platforms, Instagram and Facebook, owned by Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the sources, Tellas International tries as much as it can to review its employees' work so no mistake is made. However, due to the huge number of workers, it is hard to keep an eye on all the work.

Two people, one who was an employee at Tellas International and a current one, revealed that some workers had taken actions "in favor" of the Iranian government; which explains social media users' complaints of having their posts deleted from the platforms. 

Another Tweep revealed that posts shared by "@1500tasvir" about the Iranian protests that include people, including kids, being hit or killed by the regime forces for holding peaceful protests have been also deleted from the platform too.

Many separate protests have been ongoing in the Islamic Republic of Iran against the worsening economic situation in the country and the price hikes since 2019 while the regime government is trying its best to cover up the rallies from being shared online by stopping access to the internet in the country and now pro-regime forces are removing such videos from major social media platforms. 

During the 2019 protests, also known as the Bloody November, the internet was shut down in the country to cover up human rights violations made by the security forces to curb the people from organizing more protests against the Islamic Regime, Amnesty International reported

Tags:price hikeprotestsIranIranian regimeIslamic RepublicIranian protests

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

