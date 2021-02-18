Are Palestinian Laws Complicit in Killing a Young Woman?

More than a year after her death, the case of 21-year old Israa Ghrayeb continues to make headlines in Palestine and other neighboring countries, especially after the latest legal decision to release three of her family members on bail, while investigations are carried out.

While we can still hear the horrific screams of the young Israa Ghrayeb, today her filthy killers were set free.#Justice_For_Israa pic.twitter.com/1LW7O224Dk — Cendrella Azar (@AzarCendrella) February 17, 2021

Ghrayeb, a native of Beit Sahour town near Bethlehem in the West Bank, was killed in August 2019, several days after she was hospitalized for injuries her family insisted were a result of paranormal activities, denying any involvement in her death.

Yet, several statements made by her close friends, in addition to a sound clip released by a nurse, who heard her screams while she was in the hospital a few days before her death, have successfully prompted a massive public outcry, as thousands of people expressed their concern that she might have been killed by her family on the basis of photos she had posted with a potential fiance.

According to an autopsy, Israa's death after leaving the hospital was due to complications of " "severe respiratory failure," which followed multiple injuries.

The 21-year-old make-up artist was subjected to physical and psychological torture, as well as, charlatanism, which caused her death. #Palestine #womenrightshttps://t.co/QuCdJREPcJ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 17, 2021

Judicial decision to release suspects in Israa Ghrayeb’s murder https://t.co/ZghlDrxSti — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #ICC4Israel (@jncatron) February 17, 2021

However, the latest court decision to release the three main suspects on bail has angered social media users; who accused the Palestinian courts of complicity with Israa's murderers, saying that "suspects of a murder should never be freed."

Enough is enough , we don’t want to hear another victim of abuse and the so called “honor killing” just like what happened to Israa Ghrayeb, literally every day we hear these cases and the governments are doing nothing to stop this crime, PROTECT WOMEN,OUR LIFE MATTERS!!! — Zee 🏳️‍🌈 (@ZuzX2020) January 21, 2021

Using the old hashtag #Justice_For_Israa, thousands of tweets have called on Palestinian officials to take the chance and set more strict laws that can actually provide Palestinian women with the protection they need, in a society that still suffers from the "honor crimes" phenomena that takes a toll on women's lives and wellbeing.