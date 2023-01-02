Are Prime drinks, driving people crazy in Britain, Halal?

ALBAWABA - Aldi supermarkets across the United Kingdom have been busy in recent weeks serving crowds fighting over Prime Hydration drinks. While some rushed to stores to buy it, others questioned if Prime drinks are Halal or not.

Long queues line up inside and outside some of Aldi supermarkets after YouTube stars Logan Paul and JJ Olatunji, known as KSI, invented the drink. Prime is a sports drink promoted as "naturally flavored beverages with 10 percent coconut water, BCAAs, antioxidants and electrolytes," and it comes in different flavors.

Absolute carnage in Aldi… people trying to get hold of prime #aldi #prime pic.twitter.com/FgQbxQCQ0X — Mark Hall 🔰 (@markbenhall) December 29, 2022

"Prime is halal," KSI posted on Twitter promising that the energy drink will soon be available in more countries worldwide.

Videos of people pushing each other to get Prime Hydration drinks were shared online as an unverified clip showed Aldi workers buying the drink before even the store opens for the public with claims that employees will sell it later on in the black market for a higher price.

Prime is halal — ksi (@KSI) December 30, 2022

The price of the drink went up due to the huge demand as one bottle can cost as much as £20 ($24) online, with one listed on eBay at one point for £50,000 ($60,355), the Daily Mail reported. However, Aldi sells it for £2 ($2.41)

According to the British newspaper, thousands of bottles have had to be destroyed in the U.K. as they have been mixed too strongly.

eBay Prime listings this morning: 📈 pic.twitter.com/rRa5YzEiPL — PRIME Tracker UK (@prime_tracker) December 29, 2022

After the mass demand for Prime drinks, Aldi stated: "We limited purchases to one of each variant per customer so that as many customers as possible had a chance to buy it."