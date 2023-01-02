  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Are Prime drinks, driving people crazy in Britain, Halal?

Are Prime drinks, driving people crazy in Britain, Halal?

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published January 2nd, 2023 - 05:56 GMT
Prime drinks
YouTubers Logan Paul and JJ Olatunji (known as KSI). (YouTube/ @LoganPaul)

ALBAWABA - Aldi supermarkets across the United Kingdom have been busy in recent weeks serving crowds fighting over Prime Hydration drinks. While some rushed to stores to buy it, others questioned if Prime drinks are Halal or not.

Long queues line up inside and outside some of Aldi supermarkets after YouTube stars Logan Paul and JJ Olatunji, known as KSI, invented the drink. Prime is a sports drink promoted as "naturally flavored beverages with 10 percent coconut water, BCAAs, antioxidants and electrolytes," and it comes in different flavors.

"Prime is halal," KSI posted on Twitter promising that the energy drink will soon be available in more countries worldwide.

Videos of people pushing each other to get Prime Hydration drinks were shared online as an unverified clip showed Aldi workers buying the drink before even the store opens for the public with claims that employees will sell it later on in the black market for a higher price.

The price of the drink went up due to the huge demand as one bottle can cost as much as £20 ($24) online, with one listed on eBay at one point for £50,000 ($60,355), the Daily Mail reported. However, Aldi sells it for £2 ($2.41)

According to the British newspaper, thousands of bottles have had to be destroyed in the U.K. as they have been mixed too strongly.

After the mass demand for Prime drinks, Aldi stated: "We limited purchases to one of each variant per customer so that as many customers as possible had a chance to buy it."

Tags:ukAldisupermarketenergy drinkBritainebay

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...