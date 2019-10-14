  1. Home
Are Reactions to Fake Mashup Video of Trump Shooting Media too Extreme?

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published October 14th, 2019 - 09:47 GMT
A scene from a video depicting a fake President Trump massacring the news media and his critics that was shown at a conference for his supporters at Trump National Doral Miami last week.
A scene from a video depicting a fake President Trump massacring the news media and his critics that was shown at a conference for his supporters at Trump National Doral Miami last week.

A viral video of fake Trump shooting media and opponents was shown at the president's resort, sparking a heated response online. The targets include CNN, Politico, Black Lives Matter, the BBC, the Guardian, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, Hillary Clinton, the late senator John McCain, Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama and others inside the “Church of Fake News”.

The video shows a scene from Kingsman: The Secret Service, edited to appear as though Trump is stabbing and opening fire on people and news organizations in a church.The mocked-up video has reportedly been shown at a meeting of the president’s supporters at his Miami resort. It appears to be created by TheGeekzTeam on YouTube, a pro-Trump channel that has a long history of creating video mashups in support of the American president.

Many have reacted in anger to the violence depicted in it, asking for accountability and for the video to be taken down.

But the incident has also started a debate on whether there's a double standard that discriminates against the right while the left's actions go dismissed. Online, users were quick to remember previous instances in which they say celebrities went largely unpunished after creating violent content mocking Trump.

Actress Kathy Griffin, who had posted a photo of herself holding up a severed Trump head mask in 2017, has responded to the viral video demanding action to be taken. But some took issue pointing out that it wasn't Trump who created the video whereas Griffin had intentionally targeted the president. 

Some people also highlighted the difference between media coverage of a Snoop Dogg film of a mock execution of Trump and the new anti-media Trump video. 

Many condemned the mocked-up Trump video saying it should be considered a national threat but it has also raised the issue of the right being falsely portrayed and attacked more harshly in the media compared to the left.


