Are Reactions to Fake Mashup Video of Trump Shooting Media too Extreme?

A viral video of fake Trump shooting media and opponents was shown at the president's resort, sparking a heated response online. The targets include CNN, Politico, Black Lives Matter, the BBC, the Guardian, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, Hillary Clinton, the late senator John McCain, Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama and others inside the “Church of Fake News”.

5. As much as I hate to post this, given how much people are talking about this story, and that it involves the president's club, his supporters, and an organization that supports him, here's the video in question: pic.twitter.com/qqtllitsIP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 14, 2019

The video shows a scene from Kingsman: The Secret Service, edited to appear as though Trump is stabbing and opening fire on people and news organizations in a church.The mocked-up video has reportedly been shown at a meeting of the president’s supporters at his Miami resort. It appears to be created by TheGeekzTeam on YouTube, a pro-Trump channel that has a long history of creating video mashups in support of the American president.

Many have reacted in anger to the violence depicted in it, asking for accountability and for the video to be taken down.

I have reported this video to @YouTube as promoting terrorism. Who is with me?



"This video and all of its reproductions incite violence and promote terrorism against the press and Trump's opponents. This does not belong on YouTube or in the public sphere. TAKE IT DOWN!!!" — Vicki J 🏳️‍🌈 (@Blitz_N_Me) October 14, 2019

But the incident has also started a debate on whether there's a double standard that discriminates against the right while the left's actions go dismissed. Online, users were quick to remember previous instances in which they say celebrities went largely unpunished after creating violent content mocking Trump.

But it was ok for Snoop Dog to shoot "Trump" in a rap video?

It was ok for Kathy Griffin to show a severed Trump head?

It was ok Peter Fonda to wish for Barron Trump to be locked up with a pedophile?

Liberal hypocrisy at its finest. — Jerry Berndt 🇺🇸 (@berndt_jerry) October 14, 2019

Actress Kathy Griffin, who had posted a photo of herself holding up a severed Trump head mask in 2017, has responded to the viral video demanding action to be taken. But some took issue pointing out that it wasn't Trump who created the video whereas Griffin had intentionally targeted the president.

Trump did not make the video.



But U made the bloody head delighting to call forth his murder by decapitation.



You do not get to play victim when you intentionally targetted a sitting POTUS and when you apologized you took it back

What was good for you .. good 4 the memer 2 U — Coffee Whisperer (@PumpknSpiceSoul) October 14, 2019

Some people also highlighted the difference between media coverage of a Snoop Dogg film of a mock execution of Trump and the new anti-media Trump video.

When Snoop Dogg filmed a mock execution of Trump you didn't call it "vile" or "horrific"



You called it controversial pic.twitter.com/aKqv11tSUI — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 14, 2019

Many condemned the mocked-up Trump video saying it should be considered a national threat but it has also raised the issue of the right being falsely portrayed and attacked more harshly in the media compared to the left.