  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. ‘Are You Ready Girls?’ Saudi Businessman Promotes the Kingdom’s First Fashion Show

‘Are You Ready Girls?’ Saudi Businessman Promotes the Kingdom’s First Fashion Show

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published October 8th, 2019 - 09:17 GMT
AFP
AFP

The head of the General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia, Turki Al-Sheikh, announced the first women's fashion show in the Kingdom during the ‘Riyadh Season’.

On his official page on the social media platform Twitter, Al-Sheikh, shared video of the official announcement of the fashion show and commented: "Riyadh’s first female fashion show.. Are you ready, girls?"

Translation: “Saudi’s First Female Fashion Show. Are you ready girls?”

The Saudi Ministry of Culture recently announced the organization of the "Future of Fashion" forum for the first time during the Riyadh Season, which will take place for 3 days in November this year. 

Translation: “We’re Ready”

The festival will include the presence of the international fashion magazine "VOGUE", several seminars, workshops and dialogue sessions that will address the current challenges, trends and developments in the global fashion sector, and there will be dedicated forums to discuss the elements required to build a promising future for the fashion sector in the Kingdom.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...