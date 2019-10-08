‘Are You Ready Girls?’ Saudi Businessman Promotes the Kingdom’s First Fashion Show

The head of the General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia, Turki Al-Sheikh, announced the first women's fashion show in the Kingdom during the ‘Riyadh Season’.

موسم الرياض ... جاهزين يا بنات؟🔥🇸🇦🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/gM1SkOraAH — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 7, 2019

On his official page on the social media platform Twitter, Al-Sheikh, shared video of the official announcement of the fashion show and commented: "Riyadh’s first female fashion show.. Are you ready, girls?"

آل الشيخ يروج لأول عرض أزياء للنساء في السعودية: جاهزين يا بنات #النقاب_تحت_رجلي — فهدعسيري (@fhid121111) October 7, 2019

Translation: “Saudi’s First Female Fashion Show. Are you ready girls?”

The Saudi Ministry of Culture recently announced the organization of the "Future of Fashion" forum for the first time during the Riyadh Season, which will take place for 3 days in November this year.

Translation: “We’re Ready”

The festival will include the presence of the international fashion magazine "VOGUE", several seminars, workshops and dialogue sessions that will address the current challenges, trends and developments in the global fashion sector, and there will be dedicated forums to discuss the elements required to build a promising future for the fashion sector in the Kingdom.