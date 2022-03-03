Arrested 28: Palestinian Journalists Face Israeli Guns

ALBAWABA - Its trending. Israeli soldiers' attacks on Palestinian journalists in occupied East Jerusalem is rife.



About 28 Palestinian journalists were attacked by Israeli occupation forces and settlers while covering Israeli violations in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood last February 2022 according to Anadolu.

28 Palestinian journalists were attacked by Israeli occupation forces and settlers while covering Israeli violations in occupied Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood during February 2022.#SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/R6mE0meJB5 — #ஹ_அ_ர (@tbm_9710) March 3, 2022



News of the violations are being reported on the social media. The Turkish news agency reports an Arab NGO reported dozens of Israeli rights violations against Palestinian journalists last month.



The Journalists Support Committee (JSC) said the Israeli violations on the Palestinian journalists included arrests, intimidation, shooting, physical assault and using them as human shields.

Israel forces shoot, wound 2 Palestinian journalists https://t.co/nyNSc043sh — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) March 3, 2022

The journalists were at the time covering demolitions of Palestinian homes in Sheikh Jarrah in the Arab eastern part of Jerusalem, documenting six cases when journalists were used as human shields by Israeli soldiers during clashes with the Palestinian residents of the neighborhood.

Israeli occupation forces carried out many brutal violations against Palestinian journalists as an attempt to obliterate the reality of its crimes and terrorism against the Palestinians, during February 2022.



Here are some of these violations. pic.twitter.com/3UDB72Eby4 — PALESTINE SUNBIRD 🇵🇸 (@SBPal_Eng) March 2, 2022

Another part of the (JSC) report looked into Israeli violations of Palestinian journalists across the occupied territories in the last month of February. It stated Israel was guilty of 85 violations related to media freedoms and including the closure of seven accounts held by Palestinians journalists, actions made by the management of these social media websites under the pretext of violating publishing rules.

تغطية صحفية: "الوضع الآن في حي الشيخ جراح بالقدس قبيل مؤتمر من المقرر عقده فيما يخص قرار محكمة الاحتلال لأربع عائلات من الحي pic.twitter.com/EQoYWyNkut — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) March 3, 2022

"Two journalists, in the city of Jenin, in the northern West Bank," were also arrested the committee said and they were sentenced by an Israeli court. Yazan Abu Salah was jailed for four years and Youssef Fawadila to over 16 months.

The committee added Israeli soldiers working with settlers, obstructed the work of Palestinian journalists more than 34 times and in six documented cases threatened to shoot them. In one case, Israeli soldiers smashed a camera belonging to a journalist and in two other cases they stormed and raided two houses belonging to journalists.

BREAKING: #Palestinian journalist Abdel-Mohsen Shalaldeh was injured by Israeli rubber-coated bullets while covering Israeli human rights violations in Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/nl82xcmkec — Kuffiya (@Kuffiya3) March 1, 2022

The committee indicated it documented four cases of Israeli harassment of journalists detained in prisons, by storming their cells and confiscating their belongings and forcing some of them to pay fines.

On January 22, the committee said, in a statement received by Anadolu Agency Israel holds 17 Palestinian journalists and media professionals in its prisons.