Astronaut shares video "apple swimming in space"

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi appeared in an exciting new video published by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBR) on his official Twitter account.

The video includes AlNeyadi holding an apple before letting it swing in front of him without falling, due to the absence of gravity in space.

رائد الفضاء سلطان النيادي شاركنا لحظات جميلة كان سعيدًا خلالها بوصول فواكه طازجة 🍎 إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية.#طموح_زايد#أطول_مهمة_فضائية_في_تاريخ_العرب pic.twitter.com/GuX39veZSr — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) June 14, 2023

In the video, Sultan AlNeyadi said that a spacecraft arrived a week ago and brought them fresh food, including some fruits. He explained that the apple was his "gift from Earth."

Sultan Al Neyadi is an Emirati astronaut and one of the first two astronauts from the United Arab Emirates, along with Hazza Al Mansouri.

Since his arrival at the International Space Station, AlNeyadi has been keen on sharing views of Earth from space, in addition to participating in various challenges and accomplishments.