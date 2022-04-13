'Atrocity and Genocide Tourism': Anger Spikes at British Travel Blogger For Touring in Syria

After 11 years of full-scale war in the country, Syria has been experiencing relative calm for several months now, enabling many people to travel to the country again.

A photo tweeted by British travel blogger Simon Wilson showing him entering the borders of Syria has stirred debate as online people perceived it as an attempt to whitewash crimes committed by the political leadership that waged war in 2011 to remain in power.

While millions of Syrians can’t return home without risking arrest, torture or death. YouTubers not only continue to travel to Syria to whitewash the regime, but also are able to make money off of their trip through YouTube monetization. https://t.co/HBWnhpQ7wc — Sophie (@florida_sophia) April 12, 2022

In response to Simon Wilson's tweet, Twitter users angrily reacted in disappointment, saying that he is dismissing the feelings of millions of Syrian refugees who can not go back to Syria under the current political regime, saying that his travel blog from the country will sound like an "Atrocity Tourism" or "Genocide Tourism".

Even though Simon Wilson has not yet posted any videos from Syria, online people explained that traveling to Syria for leisure is an attempt to whitewash the many crimes and massacres committed in the country since 2011 and push the pro-Assad narrative that the country is safe and under his control.

nothing like a bit of genocide tourism https://t.co/omxEVARQRr — H. (@h95_ldn) April 12, 2022

In recent years and as fighting in the country desecrated, debates over whether or not the country is now safe for refugees' return have been on the rise, particularly as the government led by Bashar al-Assad insists that its Russian-backed military has regained control over most the country.

Online people also warned that tourism videos can mislead the public into believing that Syria is safe for millions of refugees who could be persecuted over their anti-Assad views.

Atrocity tourism? Nice. Trampled on any mass graves yet?



You do know that more than half of the country's people have been forced from their homes and can't return, right? — Idrees Ahmad (@im_PULSE) April 12, 2022

Travel vloggers are a favorite target audience for regime propaganda tours, mainly because they're so gullible. https://t.co/MgmdBmPJLY — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) April 12, 2022

They also condemned the fact that YouTubers are looking to make money off videos filmed in Syria when its residents continue to live in impoverished conditions.