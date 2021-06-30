Attempted Coup Against Saudi King And MBS!

  1. Home
Published June 30th, 2021 - 11:37 GMT
Fahd Bin Turki Bin Abdulaziz said to be sentenced to death over alleged coup attempt against Saudi Kind and Crown Prince.
The Institute for Gulf Affairs reported that former top commander is sentenced to death. (AlBawaba)
Highlights
Prince Fahd Bin Turki Bin Abdulaziz allegedly sentenced to death over alleged coup attempt against Saudi King and Crown Prince.

Saudi Prince and former top commander of Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen, Fahd Bin Turki Bin Abdulaziz, has allegedly undergone a military trial in Saudi Arabia where he was sentenced to death for plotting a coup attempt to oust Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son Mohammed Bin Salam (MBS), the Institute for Gulf Affairs reported.

Prince Fahd Bin Turki is one of King Slaman’s nephews as he was a well known military figure during the Saudi war in Yemen. He joined the Saudi army back in 1983. 

According to the Prince’s relative, the trial was secretly held as the ex-commander was accused of plotting a coup against the royal family in the Kingdom. The source also confirmed receiving a text message from an ex-senior official in Saudi Arabia, confirming the charges of “treason” and the death sentence. 

The source was quoted by the institute saying: “A Saudi military committee sentenced Prince Fahd to death on charges of treason and attempted coup to remove King Salman and his son, Crown Prince, MBS.”

Furthermore, the former commander and Prince Fahed was removed from his position in September last year over alleged corruption accusations. However, he wasn’t alone, his son Prince Abdulaziz Bin Fahd, who was a deputy governor of Al-Jawf region, was sacked along with the Prince.

A Twitter user called Moujtahed has shared a post claiming that Prince Fahed and his son were arrested and sentenced to death alongside top military forces for planning a coup attempt on Saudi King and MBS.

Moreover, he added that it is expected that Saudi Arabia will conduct further arrests during the coming period.

According to the reports, Princess Abeer, the daughter of the late King Abdullah and the wife of  Prince Fahd Bin Turki, was in exile in Scotland when the arrest of her husband and son happened. 

It is also believed that the Saudi Princess is controlling billions of dollars in different kinds of properties worldwide.

The Institute for Gulf Affairs is a Washington, D.C.-based human rights advocacy group and think tank which sheds light on politics and education in the Middle East region. The Institute is founded and directed by Ali Al-Ahmed.

