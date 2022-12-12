BDS Egypt cancels DJ Amine K concert

ALBAWABA - BDS Egypt revealed that Moroccan DJ Amine K's concert in Cairo was cancelled after the latter refused to boycott his concert in Tel Aviv.

A campaign to boycott his Egypt concert was launched following the DJ's normalization concert in Israel on Dec. 9.

Following public pressures, Cairo Jazz Club610 announced the cancellation of the Moroccan DJ Amine K's concert which was expected to take place in Cairo on Dec.15 few days after his concert in the occupied West Bank.

انتصار جديد لحركة المقاطعة، شكراً لكل من شارك في حملتنا .. شكراً لكل من آمن بجدوى المقاطعة. pic.twitter.com/dkde38CUOs — BDSEgypt (@BdsEgypt) December 9, 2022

In a tweet, BDS Egypt wrote: "A new victory for the boycott movement. Thanks to everyone who participated in our campaign. Thanks to everyone who believed in the feasibility of the boycott."

Pro-Palestinian activists hailed the decision made by Cairo Jazz.

BDS Egypt further stated that DJ Amine K visited occupied lands and participated in the Israeli "We grounded" festival. He also collaborated with an Israeli DJ on the production of a music album.