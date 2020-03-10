Beauty Icon or News Reporter? Tunisian Journalist Bullied for Her No Makeup National TV Appearance

Several Tunisian female journalists took to Twitter posting their photos without makeup in solidarity with their colleague Fadoia Chtourou , who got bullying comments following her appearance on the national TV without makeup when covering a suicide attack near the US embassy, that killed a security officer and injured a number of people in the capital on Friday.

🇹🇳



تعرضت المراسلة التونسية #فدوى_شطورو للتنمر من بعض رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد ظهورها بدون مساحيق تجميل خلال نقلها لوقائع حادث إرهابي.. بينما دشن آخرون حملة بعنوان "يوم دون تجميل" 💄 دعماً لها#شغف_بالمعرفة pic.twitter.com/DYZpD7qeyE — محتوى (@Mohtawaae) March 9, 2020

Translation: "National TV journalist Fadoia Chtourou has been bullied on social media after appearing without makeup while reporting the development of a terrorist attack. Others have launched a solidarity campaign called "one day without makeup"

Some online users mocked her for appearing without makeup, saying that "she should have put an extra effort to look presentable" as long as she's on a national TV channel.

المراسلة يجب ان تظهر بشكل لائق على المشاهدين احتراما لهم، كمن تذهب لمقابلة من تحب.

قلة الترتيب هذه هي قلة أدب وقلة إحترام للمشاهد.

لها الحق بان تكون كما تشاء في حياتها الخاصة او امام مرآتها، لكن على التلفاز فهناك قواعد واسس يجب ان تحترم.#الترتيب_ثقافة@DimaSadek#فدوى_شطورو — Jean Kamel (@kameljean) March 9, 2020

Translation: "A correspondent who respects viewers should be presentable, as if she's going on a date. Looking sloppy reflects disrespect to viewers. She has every right to look however she wants on her own time or in front of her mirror, but on TV there are rules to follow."

On the other hand, many other commentators expressed their support for the Tunisian journalist, arguing that "she did an excellent job reporting the needed information and that is all that matters".

Translation: "Journalists going to work."

Some female journalists launched a hashtag with the journalist's name and used it to post their photos without makeup, saluting Chtourou's dedication to her job and calling on people to understand the difference between a journalist covering breaking news on site and beauty icons who take time to choose outfits carefully and wear makeup on a daily basis.

سمعت الخبر فأردت أن أشارك فهذه المهنة والصحافية المحترفة ليس لديها الوقت للصالونات والوقت للتفاهات وقتها للعمل ما العيب في ظهورها على شكلها الحقيقي بدون مكياج فهذه شجاعة منها وثقتها بنفسها #فدوى_شطورو pic.twitter.com/sdhpR0RW1N — Rymou beauty dz (@DzRymou) March 9, 2020

Translation: "As soon as I heard the news I decided to express my thoughts, as professional journalists don't have the time to go to beauty salons. Her time is dedicated to her work. What's wrong with her looking real without makeup? If anything, it shows exceptional courage and confidence on her part."