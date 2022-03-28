  1. Home
Is Biden Saying Too Much to Putin on The Social Media?

Published March 28th, 2022 - 01:16 GMT
Biden (L) Putin (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Its trending all over the world, many are commenting on it. Some are comfortable with what US President Joe Biden said about Russian President Vladimir Putin, the negotiators and diplomats think it was a too much and likely to complicate and things and escalate the one-month-old war. 

In an unscripted utterance at the end of a NATO meeting in Warsaw, Biden want out of his way and said: 'For God's sake this man [Putin] cannot remain in power'; those nine words set the alarm bells wringing with people, politicians, media spinners in a fix.

Everyone suddenly walk up and either started posting what he said or commenting on them. The power of the social media; the cat was let out of the bag: Was he talking about 'regime change' in Russia which is pretty obvious?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Biden's White House aids said certainly not and that Washington is not in the business of changing world leaders. However, the Kremlin, or for that matter Putin didn't take to Biden's comments kindly.

 


After all, this is not the first time that Biden makes such a gaffe. Throughout this war on Ukraine he called Putin a 'butcher', 'war criminal', 'murderous dictator' and a 'pure thug' which like or not, is not befitting for a world leader. 


Many, including in his party, prefer to stay from using such emotive words and what is needed is greater diplomatic parlance. French president Emmanuel Macron, who frequently talks to Putin, in a bid to end the bloody and destructive war  on Ukraine, says such comments are unhelpful and worsens the atmosphere between the Russians and western countries.


 Ordinary netizens however were not to bothered. One said Biden was expressing 'what billions around the world and millions inside Russia also believe. He did not say that the US should remove him from power. There is a difference."

Another said: The White House should NOT have walked back President Biden's comments about Putin.


Another put it this way: 'So the President of the United States, during a brutal invasion where Russia is slaughtering innocent men, women, pregnant women, children and babies and decimating cities, says to the world that #Putin should not be in power. Someone please explain to me the bad part… #Biden.

Another had this to say: 'I'm more concerned about Putin, who has literally called for regime change in Kyiv and whose army is raping and killing, than Biden's words that Putin shouldn't be in power and who isn't actively invading Russia.


And the comments keep coming. One provides the opposite view: 'Regime change is the true intent of Biden Admin’s policies, which will have catastrophic consequences for Americans and world.'

