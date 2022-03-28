Is Biden Saying Too Much to Putin on The Social Media?

ALBAWABA - Its trending all over the world, many are commenting on it. Some are comfortable with what US President Joe Biden said about Russian President Vladimir Putin, the negotiators and diplomats think it was a too much and likely to complicate and things and escalate the one-month-old war.

It is reasonable to think that when President Biden said “Putin cannot remain in power”, it’s not a slip of the tongue. It reveals the true intentions of the US on Ukraine war, namely killing 3 birds with 1 stone:

-a regime change

-a much weakened Russia

-a more dependent Europe pic.twitter.com/L6n1V4ci2E — Yu Dunhai (@YDunhai) March 28, 2022

In an unscripted utterance at the end of a NATO meeting in Warsaw, Biden want out of his way and said: 'For God's sake this man [Putin] cannot remain in power'; those nine words set the alarm bells wringing with people, politicians, media spinners in a fix.

Every time you express outrage about Biden not wanting to see Putin in power, can you please at least mention in the same paragraph that Putin is deploying his military to overthrow a democratically-elected regime in Ukraine? Please? Just one sentence about those facts. https://t.co/zJ2njLPaNe — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 28, 2022

Everyone suddenly walk up and either started posting what he said or commenting on them. The power of the social media; the cat was let out of the bag: Was he talking about 'regime change' in Russia which is pretty obvious?

Oh for Gods sake. Stop apologizing for Joes comments. He is 100% correct. That butcher Putin cannot be allowed to stay in power. We all think and know it. Biden just said it. Biden is speaking for the world. Good for him — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) March 27, 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Biden's White House aids said certainly not and that Washington is not in the business of changing world leaders. However, the Kremlin, or for that matter Putin didn't take to Biden's comments kindly.

Velshi: When Biden said Putin "cannot remain in power", he was right. And he should stick to it via @MSNBC https://t.co/T80aX12H9E — Jeffrey Levin 🇺🇦 (@jilevin) March 28, 2022



After all, this is not the first time that Biden makes such a gaffe. Throughout this war on Ukraine he called Putin a 'butcher', 'war criminal', 'murderous dictator' and a 'pure thug' which like or not, is not befitting for a world leader.

Macron Warns Against Escalation After Biden's Comments On Putin https://t.co/pKYDp9ZId0 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 28, 2022



Many, including in his party, prefer to stay from using such emotive words and what is needed is greater diplomatic parlance. French president Emmanuel Macron, who frequently talks to Putin, in a bid to end the bloody and destructive war on Ukraine, says such comments are unhelpful and worsens the atmosphere between the Russians and western countries.

The world “is caught in a battle between democracy & autocracy”



“Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it, fight for it, strengthen it, renew it”



Putin’s attacks on Ukraine - “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power”

-President Biden🙏#DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/WmLk1UAvf3 — Brenda💙46 - Build Back Better 👊🍷🏡💥🍹🏝📫 (@kinley_brenda) March 28, 2022



Ordinary netizens however were not to bothered. One said Biden was expressing 'what billions around the world and millions inside Russia also believe. He did not say that the US should remove him from power. There is a difference."

President Joe Biden's suggestion that Vladimir Putin's onslaught on Ukraine should disqualify him from power triggered an international political storm. This is how his nine unscripted words could impact the war in Ukraine. | Analysis https://t.co/Dr0cl5icP0 — CNN (@CNN) March 28, 2022

Another said: The White House should NOT have walked back President Biden's comments about Putin.

Wait a sec... Now we're being scolded by the French?

Biden is an absolute trainwreck who has no buisness leading our nation.



France's Macron warns against escalation after Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'https://t.co/gqRmhReyYX — David Nichols (@daverich503) March 27, 2022



Another put it this way: 'So the President of the United States, during a brutal invasion where Russia is slaughtering innocent men, women, pregnant women, children and babies and decimating cities, says to the world that #Putin should not be in power. Someone please explain to me the bad part… #Biden.

A White House spokesman is now claiming Joe Biden was not calling for "regime change" in Russia after stating Putin “cannot remain in power."https://t.co/efus2JxYPh — CNSNews (@cnsnews) March 28, 2022

Another had this to say: 'I'm more concerned about Putin, who has literally called for regime change in Kyiv and whose army is raping and killing, than Biden's words that Putin shouldn't be in power and who isn't actively invading Russia.

That being said:



HE SAID WHAT HE SAID.



Everyone knows Putin can’t remain in power.



Stop acting like this is a revolutionary idea from Biden. — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) March 27, 2022



And the comments keep coming. One provides the opposite view: 'Regime change is the true intent of Biden Admin’s policies, which will have catastrophic consequences for Americans and world.'