Biden Starts Speech: 'I am Barack Obama’s Vice President'

An event organized at the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC yesterday has sparked online debates as it featured the presence of former US President Barack Obama along with current US President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former Pres. Obama trolls Pres. Biden during his first event back at the White House since 2017, jokingly calling him “Vice President Biden.”



“That was all set up. My president, Joe Biden." https://t.co/HoUfXETpM0 pic.twitter.com/BeyA56lRVy — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2022

The rare appearance of the two men in an official event has drawn major media attention, especially after Joe Biden started his speech by saying "My name is Joe Biden and I am the vice president of Barak Obama."

Biden's words were perceived as a joke in the room filled with politicians and media representatives, considering it is one of the first official appearances for the two men in the White House with Biden leading the country, after serving as Vice President to Obama for two presidential terms between 2008 and 2016.

However, online people widely shared the video questioning the mental capacity of Joe Biden, who is so far the oldest individual to be President of the United States.

Biden is lost



pic.twitter.com/LsahDHOnfQ — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 5, 2022

79-year old Biden's incidents of stuttering and mixing up names of countries have often prompted questions about his fitness for office, with many arguing that he is too old to handle his duties as Commander in Chief.

It’s like a skit of us having a meandering, senile president but it’s sadly real life. https://t.co/vpQQNKm7hi — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 6, 2022

Other videos resurfaced on the internet from the event that featured several speeches by Biden's administration and former President Barack Obama on the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, showing Biden moving around the room randomly, with many describing him as "disoriented" and "lost within the crowd."