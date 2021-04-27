Biden Wants to Take Away All the Hamburgers?!

The US president has been falsely accused of planning to reduce the use of red meat by the year of 2030. Republican members of Congress, news personalities and other prominent figures have all claimed that the new president is planning to cut the American use of red meat.

Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, has taken it to Twitter and wrote a post on Saturday saying: "Joe Biden's climate plan includes cutting 90% of red meat from our diets by 2030. They want to limit us to about four pounds a year. Why doesn't Joe stay out of my kitchen?"

Joe Biden’s climate plan includes cutting 90% of red meat from our diets by 2030. They want to limit us to about four pounds a year. Why doesn’t Joe stay out of my kitchen? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 24, 2021

The claims have come after the climate change summit where Biden vowed to cut down emissions by 50%-52% from 2005 levels by 2030. He also revealed ways to reduce bad emissions including improving vehicle efficiency, retrofitting buildings and "farmers deploying cutting-edge tools" to make American soil "the next frontier in carbon innovation.”

After the US president’s announcement, many false news headlines were created accusing Biden of trying to limit Americans eating Hamburger to one meal per month.

The British Daily Mail wrote: “Daily Mail: “How Biden's climate plan could limit you to eat just one burger a MONTH.”

How Biden's climate plan could limit you to eat just one burger a MONTH, cost $3.5K a year per person in taxes, force you to spend $55K on an electric car and 'crush' American jobshttps://t.co/MVQOHhF5tx pic.twitter.com/sTu0kCJILZ — Samuel Culper 722, also on GAB @politiwars (@politiwars) April 23, 2021

Furthermore, on the next day after the Daily mail story was released, Fox Business host Larry Kudlow also alleged that the study found people in the US would have to give up eating not only meat to reach emission levels expected by Biden, but also stop eating "poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy, and animal-based fats."

The reason why none of these “Biden’s plan is to limit you to 4lbs of red meat” posts actually link to Biden’s plan to do this is because no such plan exists.

In other words, they are lying. https://t.co/TfYU7hIxrU pic.twitter.com/bba87Rm2kt — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 25, 2021

Hamburger and red meat lovers have defended their love of food and red meat revealing they don’t accept this new policy nor will they stop eating hamburgers.

On the other hand, several others have abolished the false claims by the news media and republicans saying there’s no relation between emissions and red meat cuts.

What kind of absolute idiot do you have to be to believe Joe Biden might limit you to eating one hamburger a month? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 26, 2021

Republican governors are taking a stand against a Biden policy that does not exist. pic.twitter.com/sl6YqorrHy — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 26, 2021

The US president has invited 40 world leaders to join the Climate Change summit virtually on April 22 and 23. Moreover, after taking office, Biden returned the country to the Paris Agreement which is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties at COP 21 in Paris, on 12 December 2015.