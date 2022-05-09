Bill Gates Regrets Ties With Epstein, but the Internet Doubts It

For the past three years, many celebrities have faced questions over their relationships with disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein, especially following his arrest, conviction for sex trafficking, and his apparent suicide in the summer of 2019. Bill Gates, the world's once richest man, is only one of those.

Despite claims that Bill Gates was so close to Jeffrey Epstein that he had flown to his private island tens of times being refuted, Gates had recently expressed regret over meetings with Epstein, saying it was "a mistake."

Gates shared his confessions during a recent interview with BBC's North America technology reporter James Clayton, during which the founder of Microsoft weighed on several issues, including his meetings with Jeffrey Epstein.

Biased BBC is now giving Gates a platform to say how innocent and harmless he is, and how meeting with Epstein was just a mistake, while it disparages Elon Musk and calls him "peurile". This makes me even more deeply distrustful of both Gates's & the BBC.https://t.co/EmlG6A4nzu — Christine Easdale (@ChristineEasda1) May 5, 2022

The BBC interview comes several weeks after a CBS interview with his former wife and current business partner Melinda French Gates, who had opened up about the reasons for their divorce after 27 years of marriage.

If you truly care about women, we should be demanding for the list of all clients who kept visiting Jeffrey Epstein's island to sleep with young girls. Bill Gates, the elites' favourite is one of those people allegedly to have visited the island on several occasions. pic.twitter.com/AJrQ4GIAv3 — Biden's Ministry of Truth (@ElijahWere247) May 5, 2022

French Gates had explained that the friendship between Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein was only one of many reasons that ended their relationship, saying she did not like Epstein whom she met only once and felt very upset about.

In response, Gates told BBC that Melinda's "instincts about Epstein were keener than his," admitting that knowing Epstein and frequently meeting with him was a mistake.

The only reason Bill Gates regrets hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein and flying in his jet is because it was brought to light. Nothing more. — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News (@unhealthytruth) May 4, 2022

According to a New York Times report, Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein met for the first time in 2011, but it was not the only time.

However, a Reuters fact-checking report in May 2020 strongly denied claims that Bill Gates had flown to Epstein's private island multiple times. Yet, internet commentators doubted Gates's comments; suggesting that he is only expressing regret now because Epstein has been convicted, especially since he came to know the latter after several legal procedures that followed claims of sexual offenses.