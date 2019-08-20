Bill Maher's BDS ‘Bulls*** Purity Test’ and the Internal Struggle Within the Democratic Party

Weighing on the controversy that followed Israel’s ban of two congresswomen from entering the country, American comedian Bill Maher has denounced the international boycott movement against Israel describing it as “bulls*** purity test”.





On his HBO’s “Real Time” show, the comedian said the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) is a test for those “who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class.”

He did not stop there, Maher went on to add “As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that these completely peaceful people found themselves occupied,”.

Maher’s remarks were widely condemned among Democrats, whom he considers himself part of.

The Congresswoman freshman Democrat of Palestinian roots, Rashida Tlaib, called for a boycott of Maher and his show on HBO.

Tlaib addressed the comedian saying: “This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now.”

The boycott calls have received support on the internet as more people jumped in on the discussion.

What I’m trying to sort out is why is it acceptable that Israel places a economic barricade on Gaza & West Bank, but to boycott Israel for human rights abuses is the worst thing anybody can do. Aren’t they guilty? This is like a bitter divorce — lillian wald (@sue_gidget) August 17, 2019

Rashida Tlaib suggests a boycott of Bill Maher's show



AGREE WITH @RashidaTlaib BUT EASY FOR ME AS MAHER IS A BIGOThttps://t.co/nkEmzCRnXP — Rodney Latstetter (@proviewsusa) August 19, 2019

Meanwhile, others who are critical of Maher and his history with controversial remarks have also supported a boycott of him, for the latest remarks and many others he made in the past.

Me: I support a boycott of Bill Maher



You: For his comments on Tlaib and Israel?



Me: Sure, that, or whatever. Anything really. — Gladstone (@WGladstone) August 19, 2019

Maher has been increasingly squaring up against the progressive left, winning him plaudits in some areas and push back in others. This dynamic in many ways reflects the internal struggle within the U.S. Democratic party between the progressive and establishment wings, in a contest which is increasingly playing out across social media and many of the mainstream media networks they influence and control.