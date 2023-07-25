Black takes over Israeli newspapers after overhaul vote

ALBAWABA - After the successful vote leading to the passage of the Law to Cancel the Reasonability Standard on Monday, several Israeli newspapers responded on Tuesday morning with a unique front page – completely black in appearance, carrying a strong indication towards the public's refusal of the recent reforms.

These all-black pages were actually sponsored advertisements by the Israeli Hi-Tech Protest movement, an association comprising representatives from various hi-tech companies, including CEOs, venture capital investors, self-employed entrepreneurs, and regular hi-tech employees.

In small white lettering at the bottom of the ads, the message was reiterated: "A dark day for Israeli democracy." Additionally, the term "advertisement" was placed near the top of the page.

#Israel’s main newspapers this morning (via @yanircozin). This is an ad that was paid by the high-tech demonstrators group. Well done 👏 pic.twitter.com/vUNjQd7XqR — Nadav Pollak (@NadavPollak) July 25, 2023

Even though the newspapers in question, Yediot Aharonot, Calcalist, Israel Hayom, and Haaretz, disclosed the advertisement at the top of their front page, some readers expressed concern as they said that the text was too small and that it did not make it clear that the completely black front page was a sponsored advertisement.

עלו עלינו!

והשתדלנו כל כך להסתיר את הלוגו שלנו **בעמוד השני בעיתון** https://t.co/0sVoNrRPjc pic.twitter.com/V3jF0IHaRW — מחאת ההייטק (@Techrael1) July 25, 2023

On Monday, the Knesset officially approved the bill to cancel the reasonableness standard, constituting the initial phase of the government's contentious judicial reform. This milestone came after six months of intense public debate and ongoing negotiations for a potential compromise, which extended right up to the final moments before the bill's passage into law.

Israeli Law Passage

The bill passed with 64 votes in favor and 0 against, with opposition MKs boycotting the final vote on the bill in protest.

According to the law’s text, judges are prohibited from examining the "reasonableness" of cabinet and minister decisions, including appointments and the decision not to exercise inherent powers