Black Transgender Woman Burned To Death In Florida

Bee Love Slater, a black transgender woman, was found burned beyond recognition in a torched car.

Eighteen trans Black women have been murdered this year. Most were under 30.



We lift up their names:



Dana. Jazzaline. Ashanti. Claire

Muhlaysia. Michelle. Paris.

Chynal. Chanel. Zoe. Brooklyn.

Denali. Kiki. Jordan. Pebbles.

Tracy. Bailey. Bee.



https://t.co/jgC6JMz0mW — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 16, 2019

This incident provoked an outcry amongst activists, as it marks the 18th killing of transgender woman of colour in the United States over the past year alone.

Bee Love Slater was just 23 years old.



We must fight back every day against the violence inflicted on trans women of color. Period.#translivesmatter https://t.co/CUTmVe8Aoj — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) September 12, 2019

Slater's death, whose body was found in a torched car in South Florida last week, is being investigated as a homicide and a possible hate crime. Her remains were so badly burned that it took investigators several days to identify her by dental records.

My heart aches thinking of Bee and her loved ones. We must do all that we can do to protect our LGBTQ+ communities, including passing the Equality Act in the Senate.https://t.co/flYMC6IeWH — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 15, 2019

Officials say this is one of the most brutal killings the county has ever seen. Investigators said they had no suspects. “We can’t say it’s a hate crime yet because we don’t know what the motive was,” they announced. However, the victim’s relatives say she had been receiving threatening messages on Facebook in the days before she was killed. Slater had allegedly posted messages saying “she felt as if people were after her to attack and hurt her and that she wanted to leave the area,” the day she was murdered.

Yet another black trans woman is brutally murdered - burned so badly they needed dental records.



This is an epidemic, yet each time we protect trans people - restroom access, prisons - we’re told trans women will victimize cis women.



That’s not reality. https://t.co/Xgmv3p4M4g — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 15, 2019

Violence against the trans community reached an all-time high in 2017, according to a Human Rights Campaign report. In 2018, at least 26 transgender people were killed, the majority of them were trans women of colour. Since the murder of Bee Slater, LGBT+ activists and human rights organisations have been expressing their outrage, calling for justice over the multiple transgender killings and assaults that have been increasing in the United States.