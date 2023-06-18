Blinken welcomed in China with no 'red carpet'

ALBAWABA - The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived on Sunday morning in China amid wide criticism about the way Chinese officials received him.

Blinken landed in Beijing with the aim to downplay tension between the U.S. and China, however, photos and videos showing a few Chinese officials welcoming the U.S. official and with no red carpet waiting down the plane have dragged many questions.

Two videos were shared by a Twitter user showing the difference between welcoming of U.S. Secretary of State and an earlier visit by French President Emmanuel Macron where he was received by many high-key officials and a red carpet was seen awaiting the leader.

#Breaking: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Beijing, embarking on a two-day visit to China where he will meet with senior Chinese officials to discuss the US-China relations. pic.twitter.com/k4HoO8MrmD — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 18, 2023

According to U.S. media outlets, Blinken was welcomed upon arrival to China by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns and Director General of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Yang Tao.

Blinken will be holding a two-day visit to China, he is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday afternoon and for a working dinner.

On Monday, Blinken is scheduled for a meeting with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, as well as roundtable talks with American exchange students and business leaders in the country.

Rumors have spread on social media saying that Blinken might be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, it is still unknown whether the U.S. Secretary of State will hold talks with the president.