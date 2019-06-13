Blue Wave Breaks Through Social Media in Solidarity With Sudan

Users across all social media platforms from Instagram to Twitter and Facebook have decided to go on an online protest in solidarity with Sudan to raise awareness of the ongoing atrocities currently taking place in the country; they decided to change their profile pictures to blue.

During this week alone, more than 100 were brutally killed, an estimated number of 70 women and men were raped and 100 more injured amidst an internet blackout in most parts of the country.

In response, social media users who have become vital in reporting to the world what is going on the ground in Sudan and decided to express solidarity with the protesters by calling on everyone to change their profile photos into blue.

It started on Instagram shortly before spreading to Twitter and Facebook where users have joined the wave and changed their profile pictures into blue to raise awareness and let the world know more about what is happening in Sudan to pressure the international community to take action and stop the massacres there.

On hashtag #BlueForSudan, blue profiles shared news and latest updates from Sudan and more people joined with blue profile pictures from Sudan and other parts from the world as well.

فوق ال١٥٩ ألف تغريدة على الترند المصري#BlueForSudan pic.twitter.com/iSlmRTNHGy — عمو حسام 🇵🇸 (@3arabawy) June 13, 2019

On the choice of the blue color, Sudanese activists attributed it this to honor one of the young men who were killed on June 3, 2019, Mohamed Mattar. Blue was his favourite color.

Mattar, a 26-year-old engineer and graduate of London's Brunel University, was shot dead by the so-called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as he attempted to shield two women from harm who have been taking part in the peaceful sit-ins outside the military headquarters in Khartoum demanding the armed forces hand over power to a civilian administration.

#Sudan 🇸🇩: one of the protesters who was murdered by the #RSF at the sit-in was Mohamed Hashim Mattar. He died trying to shield a couple of women.



In the picture Mohamed is celebrating his birthday, it was taken just two hours before he was killed.#SudanUprising #SudanMassacre pic.twitter.com/jXlT1IvL1l — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) June 5, 2019

Everyone taking part in #TurnTheWorldBlue for #BlueForSudan should know where the colour came from.

Mohammed Hashim Mattar, one of the martyrs killed on the 3rd of June used to love this colour.

This is Mattar's blue!



Pray for him and his friends & family! pic.twitter.com/3vMqvVGJNz — Scintilla (@errfnern) June 12, 2019

As the country escalates into violence, the Janjaweed militia accused by rights groups of widespread abuses in the Darfur region, was accused of carrying out a massacre against civilians with around 10 people killing and dozens injured.

This was followed by calls for a nationwide civil disobedience campaign that brought the country to a standstill in Khartoum and other cities as well against the Transitional Military Council (TMC) involved in attacking protesters and demanding a civilian government.

More shocking media reports confirmed dozens of people were systematically raped and around 40 bodies were pulled out of the Nile River. They are believed to be killed by RSF soldiers and a paramilitary which deliberately threw their bodies into the river.

There is a genocide happening in #Sudan right now. People are being murdered, raped & thrown into the Nile river to hide evidence. There is also media blackout and the Internet is blocked. #PrayforSudan #SudanMassacre #SudanUprsinig #Sudan_Internet_Blackout #BlueforSudan 🇸🇩🇸🇩🇸🇩 pic.twitter.com/UTNgvrvvfI — 🇸🇩 Sudani ✌️ (@hafeez_sd93) June 12, 2019

Sudan has turned into violence since protesters succeeded in toppling Omar Bashir who ruled the country for around 30 years with an iron fist.

Since then, a Saudi-backed Military Council has ruled the country while Sudanese demonstrate in the streets for a civilian government.