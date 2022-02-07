BoycottHyundai: Tweet Prompts Anger Against Car Maker in India

Korean car manufacturer Hyundai has come under Indian fire after a number of social media posts angered Indian commentators who responded with the hashtag #BoycottHyundai.

As soon as Hyundai's Pakistani handles on Twitter and Facebook posted photos in support of the Kashmir people, Indian users expressed dissatisfaction with the posts and urged other Indians to stop purchasing cars made by Hyundai.

In my personal capacity and with limited reach, I request everyone not to buy a #Hyundai vehicle.



First time supporting a boycott call. Lets #BoycottHyundai. They have no respect for our national sentiments. The half-hearted statement below tells that they have no remorse also. https://t.co/RziyiBeJo7 — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) February 7, 2022

Despite a statement by Hyundai India that distanced itself from the one in Pakistan, in an effort to stop their sales from plunging as a result, Indians still called for a full boycott of Hyundai; saying that the Korean manufacturer "supports terrorism."

Some Indian commentators also went on to explain why a wide-scale Indian boycott could actually be fruitful for the Indian stance on Kashmir, often regarded by Indians as a separatist region.

Hyundai has decided to brazen it out. Hyundai Pakistan Instagram still has this pro-terrorism poster which is a call to violence. It shows stone pelters who got funding from Pakistan through hawala to spread violence and terror. Would South Korea approve this? #BoycottHyundai pic.twitter.com/qLT4IwIiax — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 6, 2022

Since last 25 years,

Indians purchased over 9 million cars from Hyundai



But Hyundai in Pakistan is conspiring to separate Kashmir from India



Time to teach Hyundai a lesson



Instead of Hyundai,

let us support Indian brands like Tata#BoycottHyundai — Mahesh Vikram Hegde 🇮🇳 (@mvmeet) February 6, 2022

Using unverified figures showing that Indians have purchased more than 9 million cars from Hyundai over the past 25 years, pro-boycott users insisted that only by the boycott can they force Hyundai to apologize to them.