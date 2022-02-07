  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. #BoycottHyundai: Tweet Prompts Anger Against Car Maker in India

#BoycottHyundai: Tweet Prompts Anger Against Car Maker in India

Published February 7th, 2022 - 08:39 GMT
Posts tiggered #BoycottHyundai
Indians flocked to online platforms to protest social media posts by car maker. (Twitter)

Korean car manufacturer Hyundai has come under Indian fire after a number of social media posts angered Indian commentators who responded with the hashtag #BoycottHyundai.

As soon as Hyundai's Pakistani handles on Twitter and Facebook posted photos in support of the Kashmir people, Indian users expressed dissatisfaction with the posts and urged other Indians to stop purchasing cars made by Hyundai.

Despite a statement by Hyundai India that distanced itself from the one in Pakistan, in an effort to stop their sales from plunging as a result, Indians still called for a full boycott of Hyundai; saying that the Korean manufacturer "supports terrorism."

Some Indian commentators also went on to explain why a wide-scale Indian boycott could actually be fruitful for the Indian stance on Kashmir, often regarded by Indians as a separatist region.

Using unverified figures showing that Indians have purchased more than 9 million cars from Hyundai over the past 25 years, pro-boycott users insisted that only by the boycott can they force Hyundai to apologize to them.

Tags:IndiaPakistanKashmirHyundai

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...