Bride replaces flowers with onion bouquet in Philippines

ALBAWABA - A video of a Filipina bride holding an onion bouquet instead of flowers took the internet by storm. People expressed their shock as she might be the first to carry an onion bouquet on her big day.

April Lyka Biorrey Nobis from Bingawan, Philippines, showed up on her wedding day with 11 pounds of tiny-red onions in her hands.

Biorrey Nobis posted a photo of herself, her groom and the onion bouquet on her personal Facebook account, attracting several people to interact with her post.

ILOILO CITY, Philippines."BOTH BOUQUET AND GIFT. Bride April Lyka Biorrey-Nobis and entourage have onion bouquets at wedding Jan 21. She said onions are practical, being useful later while flowers are not.

According to sources, the groom Erwin Vogel replaced roses with onions amid high prices and shortages of onions.

Onion prices tripled in the Philippines in recent months as it reached about 700 pesos ($12.80) per kilogram last month.

Various reactions emerged online, with some people mocking the idea of replacing roses with any kind of food due to the high prices. But some said it might become a habit in the coming years.

Nevertheless, a group of people described the groom as very generous and romantic, while others wondered how did she stand the strong odor of onion throughout the ceremony.

Biorrey Nobis is a digital creator who finished her studies at Philippine Public Safety College, according to her Facebook biography.

She tied the knot with Erwin Vogel on Jan. 20.