British Beauty Queen Refused US Visa Because She is From Syria

Published January 9th, 2022 - 08:51 GMT
Leen Clive
Leen Clive (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Its about beauty - the ever-controversial Miss World. Only this time, its Mrs World and its to be held in Las Vegas, USA, on 15 January 2002.

So far so good! The problem has arisen because of 29-year-old Leen Clive. The British beauty queen has been denied an entry visa by the United States Embassy in London to compete in America.

Nobody knows why she has been denied but she guesses its because of her place of birth. She wasn't born in Britain but in Syria despite her UK nationality.

The social media, both in Arabic and English, has been going crazy with this piece of news, posting and re-posting what just happened. The tweeters themselves can't believe the action taken by the American Embassy.

Leen's British lawyer husband Nigel and six-year-old daughter Arabella, got their visas almost straight away online but not Leen, she has to wait. Of course, the US government doesn't need to explain why it takes such actions but it is suggested Syria is on the American list of states that allegedly supports international terrorism.  Therefore, she must be interviewed by consular officer.

Apparently her British passport, which she now has, doesn't let her off the hook. She came to Britain as a refugee with her mother and has long trained as a doctor. She is still hoping that she can still make it to the Mrs World pageant but preparations have already started.

If Leen doesn't make it it will mean this the first time Britain is not presented in beauty contests pageant.

