British Beauty Queen Refused US Visa Because She is From Syria

ALBAWABA - Its about beauty - the ever-controversial Miss World. Only this time, its Mrs World and its to be held in Las Vegas, USA, on 15 January 2002.

So far so good! The problem has arisen because of 29-year-old Leen Clive. The British beauty queen has been denied an entry visa by the United States Embassy in London to compete in America.

British beauty queen Leen Clive, originally from #Syria, believes she was banned from entering the #US because of the country of her birth. More here: https://t.co/GDpGuhT7Qy pic.twitter.com/fOaY35ZdHB — Arab News (@arabnews) January 8, 2022

Nobody knows why she has been denied but she guesses its because of her place of birth. She wasn't born in Britain but in Syria despite her UK nationality.

Syrian-born Leen Clive may not be able to represent the UK at the Mrs World pageant after being refused a visa to enter the UShttps://t.co/VFc4lyaBtb — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) January 7, 2022

The social media, both in Arabic and English, has been going crazy with this piece of news, posting and re-posting what just happened. The tweeters themselves can't believe the action taken by the American Embassy.

Leen Clive came to the UK as a Syrian refugee and was crowned Mrs UK World in August 2020.



She was due to fly the US for the contest this weekend but has been denied entry, which she believes is due to her Syrian background.



https://t.co/W6GxAhJvsz — ITV News Calendar (@itvcalendar) January 6, 2022

Leen's British lawyer husband Nigel and six-year-old daughter Arabella, got their visas almost straight away online but not Leen, she has to wait. Of course, the US government doesn't need to explain why it takes such actions but it is suggested Syria is on the American list of states that allegedly supports international terrorism. Therefore, she must be interviewed by consular officer.

Leen Clive from Hessle won the Mrs UK title and was hoping to attend the Mrs World pageant in the US. But that's looking unlikely because she can't get a visa, and she says it's because she's originally from Syria. More here: https://t.co/xKphHb46BG pic.twitter.com/WzfLcXIkQu — BBC East Yorks and Lincs (@looknorthBBC) January 6, 2022

Apparently her British passport, which she now has, doesn't let her off the hook. She came to Britain as a refugee with her mother and has long trained as a doctor. She is still hoping that she can still make it to the Mrs World pageant but preparations have already started.

If Leen doesn't make it it will mean this the first time Britain is not presented in beauty contests pageant.