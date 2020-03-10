  1. Home
  Buried Alive? Iranian Nurse Caught on Film Placing a Coronavirus Patient ALIVE in a Dead …

Buried Alive? Iranian Nurse Caught on Film Placing a Coronavirus Patient ALIVE in a Dead Bag!

Published March 10th, 2020 - 07:22 GMT
Buried Alive? Iranian Nurse Caught on Film Placing an Alive Coronavirus Patient in a Dead Bag
(Twitter)Iranian authorities have been facing a lot of criticism over their strategies trying to control the virus outbreak.

A brief clip showing two nurses placing a coronavirus patient in a dead bag was widely circulated across social media networks. In the clip, one of the nurses is telling the other that the patient is alive, and the other is ignoring and going forward with placing the body in a black bag to take it outside the room. 

Translation: "A disaster. This is a leaked video from inside one of Iran's hospitals assigned to coronavirus patients. Two nurses are moving the body of a supposedly dead patient. The first nurse says: He's alive, not dead. The second says: Leave him, meaning ignore it. The patient was placed in the dead bag anyways. Where's the WHO?"

The video sparked a lot of anger on social media, as people have been criticizing Iran's containment measure of the novel disease that has killed more than 237 people so far.

Translation: "It's painful seeing what Iranians are going through. They're falling on streets like tree leaves. Both medical workers and politicians want to get rid of the people. The country's wealth has been wasted on wars abroad instead of spending it to grant people the minimum decent level of health services."

Iranian authorities have been facing a lot of criticism over their current strategies to contain the virus outbreak, with many videos depicting people coughing and fainting in streets.

Many Iranian political and religious figures have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, including lawmakers and diplomats.


