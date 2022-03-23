Calls to Expel Putin’s Mistress and Her 3 Illegitimate Kids From Switzerland

Stories of the Russian President's private life have always ignited public interest, not only in Russia but in many countries around the world. Currently, and with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin's love life and the fate of his multiple rumored mistresses continue to drive attention, the latest being the whereabouts of politician and gymnast Alina Kabaeva.

As Moscow's war on Ukraine enters its second month, anger at the Russian political elite, particularly the leader of the military operation Vladimir Putin continues to grow, generating calls to boycott anything related to him.

Boycotts have been announced by many in the western world against Russian businesses, tycoons and oligarchs, costing its economy huge losses.

On a less official level, an online petition is today gaining attention calling for the expulsion of Alina Kabaeva and her three kids, who are believed to be fathered by Putin, from Switzerland.

Alina has for long been associated with Vladimir Putin; she is widely known as "Russia’s most flexible woman", for she was a talented gymnast and a former Olympic gold medallist.

Activists have created a petition to the #Swiss authorities to expel Putin's mistress, #Russian athlete Alina Kabaeva, from the country.



The petition has already been signed by 30,000 people. pic.twitter.com/d8yUTWMEOS — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 15, 2022

The 38-years-old woman has long been rumored to be one of Putin's "many lovers" and that she has had three kids from him, a story that goes back to 2018.

But Russian media reports have never been able to verify the affair between Putin and Kabaeva. However, his divorce in 2014 reignited speculations that he was going to marry Kabaeva. And this has been going on ever since.

So far 60,000 people have signed the petition and its growing daily. They are simply demanding that the Swizz authorities expel Alina Kabaeva and her kids from the country, in response to the ongoing war waged by Russia on the Ukraine.