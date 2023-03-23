Campaign released to boycott Israeli dates

ALBAWABA - A campaign was launched on social media calling Muslims to boycott Israeli dates.

Using the slogan "#CheckTheLabel," Muslims were urged not to buy Israeli dates as they are used to fund building more settlements.

Noting that people usually break their fast by eating dates and drinking water.

Here's how to recognize Israeli dates:

According to the campaign, Israeli dates can be recognized throw the label on the box and by looking for the country of origin.

Furthermore, barcodes that start with the numbers 729 are usually produced in Israel.