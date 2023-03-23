  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Campaign released to boycott Israeli dates

Campaign released to boycott Israeli dates

Published March 23rd, 2023 - 11:39 GMT
Israeli dates
(shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - A campaign was launched on social media calling Muslims to boycott Israeli dates. 

Using the slogan "#CheckTheLabel," Muslims were urged not to buy Israeli dates as they are used to fund building more settlements.

Noting that people usually break their fast by eating dates and drinking water.

Here's how to recognize Israeli dates:

According to the campaign, Israeli dates can be recognized throw the label on the box and by looking for the country of origin.

Furthermore, barcodes that start with the numbers 729 are usually produced in Israel.

Tags:Israeli datesIsraelRamadan

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...