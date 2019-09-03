Can the U.S Military Stop Hurricane Dorian?

  1. Home
Salam Bustanji

Published September 3rd, 2019 - 06:55 GMT
(weather.com)
(weather.com)

As the Category 5 Hurricane Dorian hovers over the U.S state, a Floridan man suggests that the armed forces are capable of stopping it.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, a local man argues that the U.S military should ‘put ice in the warm water’ to stop the hurricane from happening. 

In addition, President Trump also had his own take on the hurricane, claiming that he has never even heard of Category 5. He claims he has never knew of the term, let alone know it actually existed.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian has already taken 5 lives. The storm is now stationary, and has been hovering at Grand Bahama for the past day.

The hurricane continues to torment the Bahamas. One resident claims that "everything is floating from room to room".


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

