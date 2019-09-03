Can the U.S Military Stop Hurricane Dorian?

As the Category 5 Hurricane Dorian hovers over the U.S state, a Floridan man suggests that the armed forces are capable of stopping it.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, a local man argues that the U.S military should ‘put ice in the warm water’ to stop the hurricane from happening.

From a mobile home park in Palm Bay, this man has some ideas on how the military could stop hurricanes. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/JAiFJ7QAOc — tyler vazquez (@tyler_vazquez) September 1, 2019

In addition, President Trump also had his own take on the hurricane, claiming that he has never even heard of Category 5. He claims he has never knew of the term, let alone know it actually existed.

It's not just that Trump is incapable of empathy and grossly ignorant. It's that he's uneducable.

This is the fourth Category 5 hurricane since he took office. https://t.co/x3XVvZMuk7 — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) September 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian has already taken 5 lives. The storm is now stationary, and has been hovering at Grand Bahama for the past day.

We have never seen anything like this.. We are praying for our neighbours in #Abaco and #Freeport Such horror. #HurricaneDorain pic.twitter.com/B26nEY0fOG — Martin's Beach Lodge & Cottages (@ExumaBeachLodge) September 3, 2019

The hurricane continues to torment the Bahamas. One resident claims that "everything is floating from room to room".