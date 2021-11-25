Canadian School Board Bans Discussions Over Nadia Murad’s New Book

Citing fear of "offending" Muslim students, a Toronto school board has banned a book club event that was planning to discuss books by Iraqi Yazidi activist Nadia Murad.

The event was meant to discuss Murad's two books "Nothing But the Truth: A Memoir" and Nadia Murad’s "The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State".

A book event in Canada was cancelled because Nadia Murad, victim of ISIS Sex slavery was going to speak and it would have led to “Islamophobia”.



*Facepalm* — Monica (@TrulyMonica) November 23, 2021

However, the Toronto District School Board decided to not carry out the event that was scheduled for February 2022 in fear it could "offend" Muslim students and "promote Islamophobia," which triggered questions over freedom of speech in Canadian schools.

Nadia Murad is a Nobel Peace Prize winner who was known for her outspoken activism exposing ISIS's violations against Iraqis, particularly the Yazidis who were persecuted for their religion in the wake of ISIS control over several Iraqi towns in 2014.

Murad, along with many other Yazidi young women, was taken as a sex slave by ISIS terrorists in 2014 in her hometown of Kocho. Nadia was only 19 when she had to put up with ISIS fighters for three months before she was able to regain her freedom. She now lives in Germany.