Cancer or Botox? Which One Does Putin Have?

If the ongoing war in Ukraine was to feature only one name, it would be that of the Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has taken the decision to invade Ukraine on the 24th of February 2022.

As a result, Putin's name has been amongst the most trending in the internet world recently, with many rumors going viral.

Now they are saying Putin has cancer 🙄 pic.twitter.com/e8OQv1tKHU — John Smith (New) 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) March 6, 2022

One of the most recent rumors has cited unverified "intelligence reports" that suggest Vladimir Putin is "gravely ill with bowel cancer," a claim that has not been supported by any medical proof yet.

According to a number of British tabloids, Putin's "rushed" decision to invade Ukraine less than two weeks ago stems from his "battle with time," claiming that Vladimir Putin "is dying of the disease."

Vladimir Putin and cancer: former navy chief suggests Russian President could be gravely ill. #UkraineRussianWar https://t.co/m0nWL0B9mo — James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) March 6, 2022

Consequently, online users have linked the news to the fact that Vladimir Putin has been holding meetings with other people over unusually long tables, ones that would protect him from the COVID-19 virus, which could be fatal to individuals with compromised health.

Meanwhile, other online users have been posting old photos of Putin along with more recent ones, suggesting that he has been "getting Botox and filler injections," highlighting his more defined jawline and fuller cheeks.

This unconfirmed claim has also been justified by some social media users as an attempt to "make up" for Putin's unwell health. Some even went all the way to wonder if Putin is suffering from "Parkinson’s dementia."

Instead of #abolishNATO how about we abolish #Putin's cheek fillers and botox? pic.twitter.com/nbA4JhoB4S — Titty Ruxpin 🌻🇺🇦✊ (@DikTasterChoice) February 28, 2022

Have you ever seen a patient with Parkinson’s dementia? Putin is almost 70 and rumor is he has Parkinson’s... he gets so much fillers and Botox you don’t see his real age. 👴🏻 https://t.co/ydeUPXh1ZZ pic.twitter.com/WWo1x4TTaq — SUPER EMPATH 🙅‍♀️ (@EmpathSuper) February 26, 2022

Given the increasingly complicated situation in Ukraine, as Putin's troops continue to approach major cities for the second consecutive week, it is only understandable that rumors will be focused on the Russian leader who has come under unprecedented Western sanctions in recent weeks.