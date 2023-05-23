Car runs-over 3 children in KSA, all survive

ALBAWABA - Terrifying moments unfolded for three children as they stood by the side of a road in the southwestern region of Saudi Arabia. A heart-stopping incident occurred when a speeding car plowed into them, running over one of the children.

Video footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media, capturing the harrowing scene where a fast-moving car approached three young children standing at the edge of a road in the Jazan region of southwestern Saudi Arabia.

في جازان :

نجاة طفل من حادث دهس مروع 💔 pic.twitter.com/TeQF1hntbA — هيئة المشاهير (@Celebrty_0) May 21, 2023

The footage shows the car colliding with the three children, running over one of them named Abdullah. However, by some divine intervention, they miraculously survived what could have been a fatal accident.

Local newspapers reported that the child who was run over by the car was rushed to the hospital. He suffered a broken arm and multiple bruises, requiring bandages to be wrapped around his head.

A Twitter account named "Celebrity Authority" shared the video, stating that Abdullah was struck beneath the car in Jazan, where he was standing with two other individuals at the roadside.

The video's uploader, titled "In Jazan... A Child Survives a Horrifying Hit-and-Run Accident," explained that Abdullah was one of the individuals standing by the roadside when a car unexpectedly veered and struck them, causing him to fall beneath the vehicle. Thankfully, by the grace of God, Abdullah is safe, and all of them survived the incident.

This is not the only recent incident captured by cameras in the kingdom. Another widely circulated video on Saudi social media shows a reckless driver intentionally colliding with another vehicle before attempting to run over a crowd of people on the street.