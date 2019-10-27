  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Cases of 900 HIV Positive Children in a Pakistani City Could be Traced Back to One Pediat…

Cases of 900 HIV Positive Children in a Pakistani City Could be Traced Back to One Pediatrician

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published October 27th, 2019 - 09:52 GMT
AFP
AFP

Nearly 900 children in the Pakistani city of Ratodero tested positive for HIV this year and suffered from fevers that resulted in their death.

The children were diagnosed with H.I.V. after a local pediatrician allegedly used tainted syringes that spread the virus. Pakistani health officials broke the news in April, and since then more than 1,100 people, including 900 patients under 12 years old, tested positive for the virus. The number is expected to rise. 

The officials traced the disaster to one pediatrician, Muzaffar Ghangro, who was the most affordable in town, charging only 20 cents for a visit. Several parents reported to officials that he rummaged through garbage to find syringes to use on their children.

Ghanghro has been arrested and charged with negligence, manslaughter, and causing unintentional harm. He has yet to be convicted and has maintained his innocence, saying he never reused syringes. 

Health officials say that Ghanghro is not likely to be the sole cause of the outbreak. They say that health inspectors saw many other doctors reuse syringes, barbers use the same razors to shave customers, and roadside dentists use unsterilized tools. 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...