  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Cat Beauty Contest in Amman Held to Brighten up Our Drab Lives 

Cat Beauty Contest in Amman Held to Brighten up Our Drab Lives 

Published March 8th, 2022 - 08:17 GMT
Cats
Cat beauty contest (Courtesy Khaberini

ALBAWABA - In human terms you would call them Mr Universe and Miss World. But they are not human "beauties" but 'cats' - Mr Tom Cat and Miss Queen; male and female cats standing for the beauty pageant in downtown Jordan. 

Yes its all true! A beauty contest was held this week in Amman to choose the best female and male cats in Amman with a full cat jury. This is the second year such a contest is being held in one of the hotels in the Jordanian capital and is becoming a tradition.

The social media has been inundated with pictures of beautiful cats all groomed and looking spoofy, cute, dazzling and agile. They were fresh and adorned with trinkets to make them look pleasing to the eye. But beautiful cats really don't need this because their beauty is in their nature and was shown at the show. 

These cats - taking part in one of the contest in an Amman hotel - are not your ordinary strays but top breeds with long and short hair as being one of the conditions put forward by the organizers. They must also be in good health and more than one five months old in cat-life terms.

The very event - held in Amman in one of its posh areas speaks wonders and why not indeed? Why shouldn't Ammanis and Jordanians all over, enjoy a bit of "feline beauty"; its certainly good to get away from the drab and hectic life we all lead  and get away from the economic ups-and turns just for seconds, minutes and hours. Apparently such contests are being held across the Arab world at different times. 
 

Tags:AmmanJordanCat Beauty ContestKhaberniCat Beauty ContestKhaberni

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...