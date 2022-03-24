Cello in Kharkiv: Music Amidst The Rubble!

A brave Ukrainian musician shared a video while playing his Cello in the middle of the rubble following Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv in the northeast Ukraine.

A hope from inside the destruction: Some people called the cello player a hero for spreading hope among Ukrainians and showing how the people are brave enough to continue playing despite the destroyed buildings.

Art amid destruction. A musician is playing cello in central Kharkiv, destroyed by Russia.

Video @suspilne pic.twitter.com/pbvsM1GTM7 — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) March 22, 2022

The video soon went viral online and shared thousands of times. It also got over one million views, 28K Likes, and over 9,000 retweets from across the globe.

A person commented: “Dear Mr. Putin? Are you listening to this beautiful music? Do you think you can stop this beautiful music? You cannot. But we can and will stop you.”

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the war destroyed the lives of at least 2,571 civilian in the country: 977 of them mercilessly killed and 1,594 injured.

On February 24th, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine that is turning out bloody, destructive and vindictive.