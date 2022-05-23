Challenging Taliban: Male TV Presenters Cover Faces in Solidarity With Women

Weeks after the Taliban ordered all women across Afghanistan to fully cover their faces while in public, its "Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice" has extended its orders to female TV anchors, who received instructions last Saturday.

Ever since, few female TV presenters appeared while covering half of their faces while presenting news, a move they made to avoid persecution by the country's new rulers.

Despite orders defying the Taliban's earlier affirmations of not imposing laws that would restrict women's rights in the country they recaptured in August 2021, 20 years after being ousted by the US and NATO allies, the extremist movement was reportedly to have made a series of announcements limiting the rights granted to women, such as banning them from work, closing down female schools, and now the face cover mandate on TV.

In response to this demand, male news editors and TV anchors on Afghanistan's leading TV network TOLONews appeared live wearing face masks, sending a message of solidarity with their female colleagues.

The internet has hailed the brave Afghan TV presenters, shared their photos widely and expressed respect for their acts, challenging the orders made by the Taliban.