A Chick Threat at the Pentagon!

In unusual news today, the Pentagon is said to have stopped a brown-feathered chicken that crossed the redlines and attempted to enter one of the world's safest places while military men holding guns were guarding the area.

A chicken, named ‘Henny Penny,’ was caught while trying to sneak into the headquarters building of the United States Department of Defense ( the Pentagon). It was spotted on Monday morning near a checkpoint, the Military Times reported.

A possible foreign spy was caught breaching a secure area at the Pentagon in Arlington https://t.co/RqA4c1HDzl — Scott Dulman (@sdulman) February 2, 2022

Authorities have requested the Animal Welfare League of Arlington's help after spotting the chicken which attempted to enter one of the most secure buildings in the world.

The chicken went viral after the news about it emerged on the internet. Hundreds of MEMEs and jokes were shared online where some people called it the bravest on earth for trying to sneak into the Pentagon.

“Agent C in the house,” one person commented. Another person said that he prefers to call the chicken as ‘Mata Henri.’

A chicken was in the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/bhEeOYALiz — Heather Harris (@turbokat42) February 3, 2022

After being caught, the feathery-brown chicken was eventually taken into custody by one of the league’s staff members. Moreover, the spokesperson Chelsea Jones also refused to determine the exact place where the chicken was found for “actual security reasons.”

The chicken was called Henny Penny because it is one of the names given to the chicken at the center of a well-known folk tale.