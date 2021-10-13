Children Belly Dancing in Arab Night Clubs and Featured in Harris Dramatic Show

A video of a girl dancing inside one of the nightclubs in an Arab country has gone viral in a very short time. The video was virally denounced as the girl is considered super young to enter a nightclub.

The video. which features a young girl wearing a dress while billy dancing to an Arabic song, has gained over 166,000 views and more than 1000 comments in a short time.



Social media users have angrily slammed the video and the nightclub for allowing such a young girl inside, while others have called on police to monitor such places. Moreover, some have urged authorities to search for the girl and remove her custody from her parents.

The place of the nightclub was not revealed. However, some claimed that it was in Iraq. One person commented: “From her dancing, you can tell she’s Iraqi. Where are the security and police? A child in her age must be in school.”

On the other side of the Atlantic, Kamala Harris, the US vice president, was mocked widely after a YouTube Original space series, called “Get Curious with Vice President Harris,” featuring child actors who auditioned for the roles.

People have widely condemned Harris and the fact that there are multiple kids who are interested in space but instead the VP preferred to bring child actors to obtain the roles.

Wow. Even for politics, this is cynical.



Quite literally…fake news. https://t.co/4qAEVRKeJd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 12, 2021

According to the Daily Caller report, the series was aimed at making kids more excited about science and space instead, it faced massive backlashes on the internet over what commentators described as an overly dramatic performance by Harris calling her “FAKE.”

Among the kids who participated in the YouTube series was 13-year-old Trevor Bernardino, who prepared a recorded monologue about something he’s passionate about during the talk with Kamala Harris.

Bernardino was also requested to have three questions to ask the vice president, sources revealed.

Kamala Harris’ scripted video content is produced by… Sinking Ship Entertainment.



How fitting. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 12, 2021

Why is Kamala Harris secretly using paid child actors to try to show how real & down to earth she is? https://t.co/ldRsHbRdRX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 12, 2021

The vice president was somehow also blasted for paying kids to show up on her video. A Journalist/Publisher, Trish Regan, wrote in a Twitter post: “Society is just getting more and more fake. come on! NASA can't come up with a few kids who are interested in space? This is AWFUL.”

Moreover, Former Trump advisors have also taken the chance to share the video and mocked the vice president for paying child actors to join her in her production.