Chilling 2016 Cartoon Predicting Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash Sparks Conspiracy Theories

The death of the superstar basketball player, who passed away at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash, was eerily depicted four years ago in a Comedy Central cartoon titled "Legends of Chamberlain Heights."

The American basketball player Kobe Bryant tragically died alongside his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles a few days ago.

Following the tragic news of his death, the episode, which was called “End of Days", has been shared multiple times by people on social media.

The show legends of chamberlain heights and a tweet from 2012 @dotNoso predicted kobe's death #KobeRIP #Kobe #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/6LZscLAsf4 — tweet as you retweet (@ChrisBrian_) January 27, 2020

The cartoon, which aired for only two seasons, depicts that the late NBA legend went down in a helicopter crash.

Looking distressed, Kobe is then seen crawling out of the helicopter, but he struggles to do so because he is holding onto his trophies.

A character from the show then tries to help, telling him, "Pass us the trophies, and we'll help you." Kobe, however, refuses and the helicopter explodes.

This is so crazy, I have this snap saved from 2016 from a show called Legends of Chamberlain Heights...



Thought it was funny at the time...



Crazy how these type of things happen. RIP Kobe 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/whMdx0nKxU — Sheldon Robbs (@shrobbs) January 26, 2020

Following the circulation of the video and the various conspiracy theories which were sparked by fans, the makers of the show released a statement on Twitter asking people to not share the clip out of respect to Kobe’s family.