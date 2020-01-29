  1. Home
Chilling 2016 Cartoon Predicting Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash Sparks Conspiracy Theories

Salam Bustanji

Published January 29th, 2020 - 05:09 GMT
Comedy Central - "Legends of Chamberlain Heights"
The death of the superstar basketball player, who passed away at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash, was eerily depicted four years ago in a Comedy Central cartoon titled "Legends of Chamberlain Heights." 

The American basketball player Kobe Bryant tragically died alongside his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles a few days ago.

Following the tragic news of his death, the episode, which was called “End of Days", has been shared multiple times by people on social media.

The cartoon, which aired for only two seasons, depicts that the late NBA legend went down in a helicopter crash.

Looking distressed, Kobe is then seen crawling out of the helicopter, but he struggles to do so because he is holding onto his trophies.

A character from the show then tries to help, telling him, "Pass us the trophies, and we'll help you." Kobe, however, refuses and the helicopter explodes.

Following the circulation of the video and the various conspiracy theories which were sparked by fans, the makers of the show released a statement on Twitter asking people to not share the clip out of respect to Kobe’s family. 


