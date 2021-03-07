  1. Home
  3. Chinese Court Allows A Textbook Calling Homosexuality 'A Mental Disorder'

Published March 7th, 2021 - 07:33 GMT
The ruling has stirred many controversies amongst LGBTQ+ activists and allies in China. (Shutterstock: beast01)

A recent court decision in favor of a textbook stating that same-sex relationships are "a mental disorder" has triggered many angry reactions in China, as LGBTQ+ activists and allies expressed their disappointment with the rule.

Launched by a 24-year old Chinese woman, the case was examined by the Suqian Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern province of Jiangsu, which finally concluded that the psychology book's description of homosexuality as "psychosexual disorder" is "valid as an academic view," rather than "a factual error" as believed by China's LGBTQ+ community.

As soon as the ruling was announced, many people took to social media to protest the court's decision, saying that the book that is being taught in a number of Chinese universities is making it more difficult for them to be accepted by their communities, as it makes being gay equivalent to being "abnormal."

Many social media users went on to point out that China is a member of the UN Human Rights Council, despite what they described as "deep violation of LGBTQ+ rights" in the country, suggesting that it is time to pressure the Chinese government into a more open approach against its queer community.

Meanwhile, some users came in defense of China, saying that the ruling is merely issued by a local court, one that does not necessarily go in line with the country's national policy on LGBTQ+. 

