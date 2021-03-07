Chinese Court Allows A Textbook Calling Homosexuality 'A Mental Disorder'

A recent court decision in favor of a textbook stating that same-sex relationships are "a mental disorder" has triggered many angry reactions in China, as LGBTQ+ activists and allies expressed their disappointment with the rule.

BREAKING: Chinese court rules homosexuality can be called a mental disorder -NYP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 2, 2021

Launched by a 24-year old Chinese woman, the case was examined by the Suqian Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern province of Jiangsu, which finally concluded that the psychology book's description of homosexuality as "psychosexual disorder" is "valid as an academic view," rather than "a factual error" as believed by China's LGBTQ+ community.

NEW - High court in China has upheld a lower court's ruling in favor of a textbook’s description of homosexuality as a mental disorder. China’s LGBTQ community has criticized the decision. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 3, 2021

As soon as the ruling was announced, many people took to social media to protest the court's decision, saying that the book that is being taught in a number of Chinese universities is making it more difficult for them to be accepted by their communities, as it makes being gay equivalent to being "abnormal."

A municipal court ruled that a college textbook which referred to homosexuality as such isn't required to remove the reference.



It was a very bad ruling, but people are reacting as if this is national policy. It isn't. https://t.co/fE2bvwey0n — Brother Q: Tankie Edition (@andraydomise) March 3, 2021

And a hush fell over the UN Human Rights Council. https://t.co/PAJN6gVmmk — Blake Flayton 🦁 (@blakeflayton) March 6, 2021

Many social media users went on to point out that China is a member of the UN Human Rights Council, despite what they described as "deep violation of LGBTQ+ rights" in the country, suggesting that it is time to pressure the Chinese government into a more open approach against its queer community.

deliberately taken WAY out of context here. The issue was about whether it could be called that in a certain textbook, and the court in question was NOT a supreme court, but a local one. it's been fucking 20 years since China stopped considering it a mental disorder. https://t.co/SaGm7FJ18D pic.twitter.com/h0DXSIUW6c — lena (@lelelelena) March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, some users came in defense of China, saying that the ruling is merely issued by a local court, one that does not necessarily go in line with the country's national policy on LGBTQ+.