Is China Locking up Entire Residential Buildings With People Inside to Stop the Coronavirus?

In the midst of what seems to be an epidemic outbreak of the coronavirus in China, Twitter users have been circulating several videos in which residents of apartment buildings can be seen locked up, while their buildings are being sealed off in government efforts to contain the quickly erupting virus.

UNCONFIRMED FOOTAGE SHOWS A RESIDENTIAL BUILDING WAS SEALED TO CONTAIN THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA pic.twitter.com/L36RHkOLCw — freezerohedge (@freezerohedge1) February 7, 2020

Additionally, a video of a woman crying for help for her dying husband from their balcony went viral and provoked an outcry to help the Chinese people who are suffering because of the lockdown following the 2019-nCoV outbreak.

Woman shouting desperately at her balcony on an apparently locked down building:” My husband is dying! Help! Can somebody come? Help! Sorry, I don’t want to harass you, but I really don’t know what to do Who can help?” One of the many scenes in #China during #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/qRiIV1O6v0 — 曾錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) February 8, 2020

Online, people took the chance to shed light on the lives of millions of Chinese citizens who have been trapped in their houses, many of whom have already been infected by the Wuhan virus but are unable to receive proper treatment because they can’t leave their buildings.

Locked in from the outside. Doors being welded shut. Who is providing them food? How many are dead in their homes from the virus? How many are dying from starvation? If they exit their homes they're arrested, if they fight they're shot. This is horrific and heartbreaking. — Christy Lee (@ChRiStY29LeE) February 9, 2020

Despite it being hard to verify the validity of these videos or its relevance to the new coronavirus, the videos shared online are causing a strong online criticism to the Chinese government, which has been accused of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak in more than one occasion, most notably with the death of the virus whistleblower after being arrested by authorities.

People are forced by the govt to stay at home in China and not come out as their doors would be locked up and if they don't cooperate, they can face legal consequences. The person who got locked up was upset & complained that it's restricting personal freedom& illegal detainment https://t.co/C7zPxs6p7m — Dealshop (@Vazeeam) February 9, 2020

This is so horrible. Doctor Li Wenliang who was one of the 1st who tried to warn people in China of the Coronavirus but was stopped by the Chinese Government from doing so and forced to sign documents to remain silent, has now died from the disease. https://t.co/08WKZAj7KF — SuperMetalDave64 (@SMetaldave64) February 7, 2020

The Chinese government has also been accused of not reporting the real figures related to the number of coronavirus patients and victims in order to not further hurt its international image and its seriously affected economy, especially as the coronavirus exceeds the 2002-2003 SARS fatalities.

The Chinese govt is lying about the actual numbers of both infected and deceased, the western media laps it all up and repeats their lies to us without a hint of scepticism. Wait and see, tomorrow they'll give us the 900 dead figure. Wuhan is China's Chernobyl. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/rk6SmpxgcJ — Flick (@Corona_Beerus) February 9, 2020

Amid the outcry against the Chinese government, many Chinese Twitter users rejected online claims and considered it part of a Western propaganda that aims at smearing the Chinese government and the procedures taken by authorities to combat the most recent virus, suggesting that if not for these strict measures, the number of patients would have been higher and would have been affected more countries around the world.

Let’s give a big like to Chinese speed! The second hospital in #Wuhan, Thunder God hospital, was completed and handed over and started to receive patients. I am confident China will win the battle against #2019-nCoV very soon! pic.twitter.com/cfJTQOkCy5 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) February 9, 2020

Knowing the impact to businesses/economy they locked down the city / province. How many #western governments would have been that strong? The spirit of the #chinese people is strong also, in this time of hardship. — Bat Researcher (@BatResearch) February 9, 2020

According to Chinese officials, the 2019 coronavirus toll has reached at least 813 deceased victims with more than 27k confirmed cases in mainland China alone.