  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Is China Locking up Entire Residential Buildings With People Inside to Stop the Coronavir…

Is China Locking up Entire Residential Buildings With People Inside to Stop the Coronavirus?

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published February 9th, 2020 - 10:30 GMT
Is China Locking up Entire Residential Buildings With People Inside to Stop the Coronavirus?
The 2019 coronavirus toll has reached at least 813 deceased victims with more than 27k confirmed cases in mainland China. (Twitter)

 

In the midst of what seems to be an epidemic outbreak of the coronavirus in China, Twitter users have been circulating several videos in which residents of apartment buildings can be seen locked up, while their buildings are being sealed off in government efforts to contain the quickly erupting virus.

Additionally, a video of a woman crying for help for her dying husband from their balcony went viral and provoked an outcry to help the Chinese people who are suffering because of the lockdown following the 2019-nCoV outbreak.

Online, people took the chance to shed light on the lives of millions of Chinese citizens who have been trapped in their houses, many of whom have already been infected by the Wuhan virus but are unable to receive proper treatment because they can’t leave their buildings.

Despite it being hard to verify the validity of these videos or its relevance to the new coronavirus, the videos shared online are causing a strong online criticism to the Chinese government, which has been accused of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak in more than one occasion, most notably with the death of the virus whistleblower after being arrested by authorities.

The Chinese government has also been accused of not reporting the real figures related to the number of coronavirus patients and victims in order to not further hurt its international image and its seriously affected economy, especially as the coronavirus exceeds the 2002-2003 SARS fatalities.

Amid the outcry against the Chinese government, many Chinese Twitter users rejected online claims and considered it part of a Western propaganda that aims at smearing the Chinese government and the procedures taken by authorities to combat the most recent virus, suggesting that if not for these strict measures, the number of patients would have been higher and would have been affected more countries around the world.

According to Chinese officials, the 2019 coronavirus toll has reached at least 813 deceased victims with more than 27k confirmed cases in mainland China alone.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...