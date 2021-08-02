Christian Survivor of ISIS Crowned as Miss Iraq 2021

For the seventh consecutive year, Iraqis are celebrating young women in the Miss Iraq pageant. This year, the winner is a 20-years-old Chritisian native of Mosul, one who has luckily survived ISIS rule a few years ago.

رغم التهجير ،رغم الحصار ، رغم الارهاب ، ابنة سهل نينوى ماريا فرهاد سالم تنتخب ملكة جمال العراق ، انها ارادة البقاء والصمود والدور ، في الفن والثقافة ولو خارج السلطة والسياسة . pic.twitter.com/JYADvrZgtd — habib afram (@habibafram) July 31, 2021

Translation: "Despite displacement, the siege, and terrorism acts [of ISIS], daughter of Nineveh Plains Maria Frhad Salem wins Miss Iraq. It is the will of life, resilience, and taking part in arts and culture, despite power and politics."

In a ceremony held in Erbil last Thursday, Maria Frhad Salem was announced the winner of the 2021 crown, overtaking 17 other contestants.

Maria Frhad Salem was born to an Iraqi Christian family from Mosul in 2001 and was forced to relocate to Erbil along with her family in the wake of the ISIS terrorist attacks in 2014.

In other news, 2021 Miss Iraq, Maria Frhad, was crowned last night



Not really a fan of these pageants, but as long as it's all natural beauty then who am I to talk pic.twitter.com/xFABkAInmR — Sazan M. Mandalawi (@Sazan_Mandalawi) July 30, 2021

Maria is a Computer Engineering student and is looking forward to taking part in rebuilding her country in the coming years.

The Miss Iraq pageant was first held in 1947, during which well-known Jewish Iraqi Renée Dangoor won the title.