A Sudden City Wide Protest Brings Jordan's Capital to a Standstill

Clashes have erupted across Amman, Jordan's capital after Jordanian teachers protesting the government’s failure to grant promised wage rises for school teachers led to blocked roads, intense congestion and general unrest across the cities seven circles.





A week earlier, the Jordan Teachers Association issued a statement announcing that a sit-in is planned for Thursday calling for teachers all around the country to take part of the strike to pressure the government into granting a raise for teachers based on the quality of the performance that was agreed on five years ago, in 2014.

Officials in the government have meanwhile assured their commitment to dialogue and their support to teachers, as long as the educational process is not be interrupted.

On Thursday morning, police forces were deployed across Amman to block protesters from reaching the 4th Circle, a traditional and contained site for popular protest.

Jordanian security forces use tear gas to break up teachers' protest over poor salaries in Amman, via @AreejAllou #مع_المعلم pic.twitter.com/BUxRzKKdl8 — Aaron Magid (@AaronMagid) September 5, 2019

Translation: “In solidarity with teachers.”

A few hours later and as protesters succeeded in gathering at several meeting points, security forces have used tear gas, injuring a number of teachers in addition to several arrests targeting the sit-in organizers.

Hashtag #مع_المعلم [In solidarity with teachers], internet users circulated videos showing clashes between protesters and security officers.

One video showed protesters chanting “Peaceful” in response to the police’s backlash.

لما توصل المواجهة ما بين مربي جيل و حامي الوطن في الساحات اعلم جيدا ان صاحب القرار على اتم الاستعداد للتأزيم ع كافه المستويات مقابل صورته و مكانته امام زملاءه على حساب مصلحه الوطن

للأسف الحكومة هي من صنعت حاله الفوضى اليوم #مع_المعلم pic.twitter.com/GOE2d8XJOv — حارة أبو عوّاد (@AwwadAbd) September 5, 2019

Another video showed an official from security forces addressing protesters around the 4th Circle saying “Everyone must listen. You should all leave this place toward the empty yard in front of the Parliament.

This place is not a place for freedom of speech."