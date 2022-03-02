Classic! Biden Offers Support to The 'Iranian People' Instead of Ukrainians

ALBAWABA - A gaffe, an honest mistake, forgetfulness, a slip of the tongue. Don't worry Joe can be forgiven for this. Well, these countries 'come and go' in the mind of every American politician.

Biden's Gaffe in State of Union Address on Ukraine Makes 'Iranian' Trend on Twitter. Here's What He Said Soon after Bidens slip up, the word Iranian began trending on Twitter and other social media platforms. #World by #News18 https://t.co/VF1se8DWwq — Market’s Cafe (@MarketsCafe) March 2, 2022

American president Joe Biden called called the Ukraine people "Iranians" in his State of the Union address in front of Congress.

“Putin may circle Kiev with tanks but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” he said in his first officials union speech in the US Capitol.

His 'slip of the tongue' can be overlooked for everyone knew what the US president meant.

Whatever dude. We’ve all misspoken on occasion. If that’s the one thing you can find… Have at it. — Lennie Appelquist (@lenapple) March 2, 2022

The vice-president, Kamala Harris, and who was standing just behind the president, could be seen from the videos moving her lips trying to correct, but the words just come out.

Biden confused Ukrainians with Iranians 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WrQI4EpTQU — Abhishek Saxena (@tagabhishek) March 2, 2022

Netizens have been having a field day with this latest slip up. Hashtags, posts and comments have surrounded the US president and the White House. There has been plenty of laughter, odd comments and exclamations, one or too were unkind, saying uncle Joe maybe just too old.

That's what me and Kamela Harris heard. Her facial expression was great!! — Evan Evers (@evanevers90) March 2, 2022



One wrote: President Joe Biden has made a “howler” of a gaffe during his State of the Union speech – mistaking Ukrainians for “Iranians”. “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks but he’ll never gain the hearts & souls of the Iranian people,” President Biden said.

