Classic! Biden Offers Support to The 'Iranian People' Instead of Ukrainians

Published March 2nd, 2022 - 10:47 GMT
Biden delivers State of The Union address at Capitol Hill (AFP Photo)

ALBAWABA - A gaffe, an honest mistake, forgetfulness, a slip of the tongue. Don't worry Joe can be forgiven for this. Well, these countries 'come and go' in the mind of every American politician.

American president Joe Biden called called the Ukraine people "Iranians" in his State of the Union address in front of Congress.

“Putin may circle Kiev with tanks but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” he said in his first officials union speech in the US Capitol.

His 'slip of the tongue' can be overlooked for everyone knew what the US president meant.

The vice-president, Kamala Harris, and who was standing just behind the president, could be seen from the videos moving her lips trying to correct, but the words just come out.

Netizens have been having a field day with this latest slip up. Hashtags, posts and comments have surrounded the US president and the White House. There has been plenty of laughter, odd comments and exclamations, one or too were unkind, saying uncle Joe maybe just too old. 


One wrote: President Joe Biden has made a “howler” of a gaffe during his State of the Union speech – mistaking Ukrainians for “Iranians”. “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks but he’ll never gain the hearts & souls of the Iranian people,” President Biden said.
 

 

