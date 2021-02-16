  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Climate Activist Disha Ravi Arrested in India, How is Greta Involved?

Climate Activist Disha Ravi Arrested in India, How is Greta Involved?

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published February 16th, 2021 - 06:44 GMT
Activists belonging to various human rights organisations hold placards as they stage a demonstration against the arrest of the activist Disha Ravi by Delhi police for her alleged involvement in the instigation of violence during the farmers protest on India's Republic Day, in Bangalore on February 15, 2021. Manjunath Kiran / AFP
Activists belonging to various human rights organisations hold placards as they stage a demonstration against the arrest of the activist Disha Ravi by Delhi police for her alleged involvement in the instigation of violence during the farmers protest on India's Republic Day, in Bangalore on February 15, 2021. Manjunath Kiran / AFP
Highlights
The climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested in India on Saturday.

The 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was held by a team of Indian police in Bengaluru, Delhi on Saturday, February 13th, 2020, for allegedly sharing the toolkit of Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, which is related to the farmers’ protests in the country. 

Delhi police accused Ravi of sharing the toolkit document with Thunberg claiming that she is a key conspirator in the formulation and dissemination of the document that “indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the January 26 violence.” 

It also revealed on twitter: “She started WhatsApp Group & collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc.”

Social media activists have called for a global move to denounce this horrible act and asked world leaders to pressure the Indian government to release Ravi from jail saying that this is democracy as countries are turning into a more dictatorial system. While others tweeted: “Supporting our farmers is not a crime.”

A petition was launched in favor of the 21-year- old activist, who graduated from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru and the member of a climate activist group called Fridays for Future which was started by Greta Thunberg in 2018. 

Farmers protests in India have been ongoing since August 9th, 2020; Greta Thunberg tweeted a toolkit, which is a social media document that explains the issue and offers action plans; announcing her support to the farmers and encouraging people to sign a petition which condemns the "state violence" against the protesters.

After the toolkit, the police in New Delhi registered a case against the creators of the "toolkit" that was previously shared online by Greta Thunberg. However, the climate activist responded that despite the "hate," she will maintain support for the widespread farmers' protest in India.

The farmers protests in India erupted after the government’s three farm acts which were passed in September 2020. So far, several rounds of talks took place between the government and farmers represented by the farm unions; all were inconclusive.


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...