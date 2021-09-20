  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Clinton-Monica Lewinsky Sex Scandal: How Does TV Deal With That?

Clinton-Monica Lewinsky Sex Scandal: How Does TV Deal With That?

Published September 20th, 2021 - 10:27 GMT
Monika Lewinsky
Monika Lewinsky (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA – Hold on, no there is no sex here, contrary what many believe in this latest FX series about former US President Bill Clinton and his White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Its about revisiting the scandal that nearly lead to the downfall of the American president.

You might switch off by this time, but wait and find out about an intended sexual romp in the rooms of the White House that could have brought the Clinton presidency down in an instant political scandal.

The series – called “Impeachment: American Crime Story –  is intended to visit American modern history through the eyes of three women, Monika Lewinsky, the allegedly willing victim, Linda Tripp, the Pentagon bureaucrat who persuaded Lewinsky to tell the world and Paul Jones who accused Clinton of sexual misconduct when he was governor of Arkansas.

The 10-part series with well-known American actors, is written by Sarah Burgess who was meticulous in her approach and unwilling to go for the salacious – as the detailed investigation of Ken Starr in the late 1990s showed and documented – but detailed the events that lead to the impeachment of the president of the United States.

Burgess has read 56 books before she sat to write Impeachment with the executive producer being Lewinsky after much persuasion.

 

Tags:Bill ClintonMonica LewinskyWhite HouseSarah BurgessPentagonKenneth Starr

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...