CNN Indonesia Replaces Kim Jong-Un's Photo with Drama Star Hyun Bin During a Report on His Health

During a news segment reporting on the rising speculations over North Korean leader's health, CNN Indonesia used a photo of a famous South Korean drama star in reference to Kim Jung-Un.

CNN Indonesia has apologized after using a picture of star Hyun Bin playing North Korean soldier Captain Ri in the K-drama Crash Landing on You, during a sequence on Kim Jong-un’s health. pic.twitter.com/n50Ioefrwl — Laura Bicker (@BBCLBicker) April 23, 2020

During a new program, CNN Indonesia seemingly mixed up a photo of the young leader of North Korea and Hyun Bin, who played a North Korean soldier in the 2019 Korean Drama Crash Landing on You.

Despite several official reports on daily activities carried out by Kim Jong-Un, like sending a "Thank You" message to the Syrian president for his greetings on the April 15th's national holiday marking Jong-Un's grandfather's birthday, the leader's absence from the public eye, especially during Day of the Sun celebrations, unleashed several rumors.

#breaking Instead of putting out a direct statement on Kim Jong Un’s health, North Korean state media reports he sent a ‘personal message’ to the Syrian President on Weds. Propaganda dept has plenty of archive photos of KJU too. If they want to make things seem business as usual. — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) April 22, 2020

According to US-based media, the 36-years-old president of North Korea may have been brain-dead from a heart surgery he's rumored to have undertaken lately. Reports hinted that the young leader's health has been largely affected by his over-wight and heavy smoking habits.

No reported Kim Jong Un appearance on Day of the Sun..... just his name on the flower laid at Kumsusan Palace of the Sun. https://t.co/2hRiwn7TwX pic.twitter.com/XEyhmahlEW — Jeongmin Kim (@jeongminnkim) April 15, 2020

Rumors have also pushed analysts to wonder whether Jong-Un's 31-years old sister Kim Yo-Jong will replace him, in case he's actually pronounced dead.