CNN Indonesia Replaces Kim Jong-Un's Photo with Drama Star Hyun Bin During a Report on His Health

Published April 23rd, 2020 - 05:58 GMT
The leader's absence from the public eye during Day of the Sun celebrations unleashed several rumors. (Shutterstock)

During a news segment reporting on the rising speculations over North Korean leader's health, CNN Indonesia used a photo of a famous South Korean drama star in reference to Kim Jung-Un.

During a new program, CNN Indonesia seemingly mixed up a photo of the young leader of North Korea and Hyun Bin, who played a North Korean soldier in the 2019 Korean Drama Crash Landing on You.

Despite several official reports on daily activities carried out by Kim Jong-Un, like sending a "Thank You" message to the Syrian president for his greetings on the April 15th's national holiday marking Jong-Un's grandfather's birthday, the leader's absence from the public eye, especially during Day of the Sun celebrations, unleashed several rumors.

According to US-based media, the 36-years-old president of North Korea may have been brain-dead from a heart surgery he's rumored to have undertaken lately. Reports hinted that the young leader's health has been largely affected by his over-wight and heavy smoking habits.

Rumors have also pushed analysts to wonder whether Jong-Un's 31-years old sister Kim Yo-Jong will replace him, in case he's actually pronounced dead.


