Coincidence? Kevin Spacey's accuser, Ari Behn, Dies By Suicide on Christmas

47 year-old Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family who was one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Christmas.

Kevin Spacey posts a cryptic video a day ago saying “kill them with kindness” and 24hours later... 👀



This is the 3rd Kevin Spacey accuser to die this year... 🚩#NoCoincidences #Hollywood #RealityCheck #TheGreatAwakening #Q #QAnon #FactsMatter pic.twitter.com/pp1cSaK8jC — вєєиα ⚖︎ (@redpill_beena) December 25, 2019 Ari Behn happens to be the third Kevin Spacey accuser to die just this year, which raised speculation among social media users as to whether or not the continuous deaths of Spacey’s accusers may be more than a mere coincidence. That is one helluva coincidence — 🎅🏻 jered 🎅🏻 (@jeredthechemist) December 26, 2019

Three of Kevin Spacey’s accusers have died this year.



Linda Culkin: hit by car



John Doe: name and death withheld



Ari Behn: Suicide



Very sad, this makes Spacey’s Christmas Eve video a little creepier. — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) December 26, 2019

However, one Twitter user noted that Behn had always suffered from depression, arguing that his unfortunate mental illness and constant battle with depression is most probably the reason he took his life.

Ari Behn suffered from depression throughout large parts of his life.



His breakthrough book was called literally "Sad as hell" & his latest, "Inferno", dealt with experiencing what he described as 'a living hell' struggling with his own psyche.



That's why he's no longer here. https://t.co/PWdL99ZneJ — Lefty Conspirator (@NoKnownFuture) December 26, 2019

“It’s with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our private lives in the time to come,” Geir Håkonsund, Behn’s manager, said in a statement . “The family has asked me to convey that they are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support and all the condolences they have received during this tough time. It’s really good to see that Ari has meant so much to so many people.”

The successful Danish author was married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise between 2002 and 2017. They have three daughters, the youngest of whom is 11.

Ari Behn, the former husband of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, took his own life on Christmas Day.



Mr Behn married the daughter of the King of Norway in 2002 and the wedding was attended by royalty from Europe and beyond.



The couple had three daughters and divorced in 2017. pic.twitter.com/9LCouBJ7FX — RoyalArjan (@RoyalArjan) December 26, 2019

The Royal House of Norway said in a statement, “Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm and good memories of him with us.”