  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Coincidence? Kevin Spacey's accuser, Ari Behn, Dies By Suicide on Christmas

Coincidence? Kevin Spacey's accuser, Ari Behn, Dies By Suicide on Christmas

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published December 26th, 2019 - 08:17 GMT
AFP
AFP

47 year-old Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family who was one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Christmas.

Ari Behn happens to be the third Kevin Spacey accuser to die just this year, which raised speculation among social media users as to whether or not the continuous deaths of Spacey’s accusers may be more than a mere coincidence.

 However, one Twitter user noted that Behn had always suffered from depression, arguing that his unfortunate mental illness and constant battle with depression is most probably the reason he took his life.

“It’s with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our private lives in the time to come,” Geir Håkonsund, Behn’s manager, said in a statement . “The family has asked me to convey that they are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support and all the condolences they have received during this tough time. It’s really good to see that Ari has meant so much to so many people.”

The successful Danish author was married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise between 2002 and 2017. They have three daughters, the youngest of whom is 11. 

The Royal House of Norway said in a statement, “Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm and good memories of him with us.”


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...