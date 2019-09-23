Coming to America: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani Wanders the Streets of New York

A photo of the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, walking around a street in New York City circulated social media.

The photo took the Internet by storm. Prince Tamim appears to be walking on foot wearing a casual outfit, without any escorts.

Sheikh Tamim arrived in New York City to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly that is set to take place on Tuesday, 24th of September.

The emir of Qatar also visited the emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, at his residence in New York to check on his health after he underwent medical tests.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was admitted to a hospital for medical tests during his visit to the United States, which delayed his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Sheikh Tamim sent his people’s regards to his Kuwaiti counterpart, saying: "all the people of Qatar greet you and wish you well."