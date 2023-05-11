  1. Home
  3. Congress debates over best shawarma in Middle East

Published May 11th, 2023 - 10:46 GMT
ALBAWABA - A new congressional hearing caught the limelight as it debated 'best shawarma in the Middle East'. The video of which was highly circulated on social media platforms.

Yael Lempert, U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as ambassador to Jordan, was asked at a congressional hearing about the best shawarma in the Middle East. A question that was never expected.

"I fully realize that you are kind of famous for your love of shawarma, from your pictures of shawarma. I know it's a very sensitive question, but where is the best shawarma in the Middle East found?" Bob Menendez, United States Senior Senator asked Lempert.

The question sparked laughter from those present at the session, and social media platforms' activists.

"Mr. Senator, it is indeed a very sensitive question, and it could cause me problems in the region.... But without a doubt, Jordanian shawarma is the best ever in the Middle East", Lempert replied.

The dialogue was received with a wide interaction among the Arab audience, which also participated into a debate over "the best shawarma in the Middle East".

The official account of the U.S. Embassy in Jordan on Facebook published in 2021 a video that showed Lempert while looking for the best shawarma.

The nominee was seen eating shawarma in the streets of the Jordanian capital, Amman. She said that American people "love to come to Jordan and love to eat shawarma.

