Congress debates over best shawarma in Middle East

ALBAWABA - A new congressional hearing caught the limelight as it debated 'best shawarma in the Middle East'. The video of which was highly circulated on social media platforms.

Yael Lempert, U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as ambassador to Jordan, was asked at a congressional hearing about the best shawarma in the Middle East. A question that was never expected.

بعد عدة اجتماعات مثمرة في عمان، قامت يائيل لامبرت مساعد وزير الخارجية بالإنابة برحلة قصيرة خارج جدول زيارتها.#USAinJO pic.twitter.com/sD0xmkhePY — U.S. Embassy Jordan (@USEmbassyJordan) December 21, 2021

"I fully realize that you are kind of famous for your love of shawarma, from your pictures of shawarma. I know it's a very sensitive question, but where is the best shawarma in the Middle East found?" Bob Menendez, United States Senior Senator asked Lempert.

The question sparked laughter from those present at the session, and social media platforms' activists.

"Mr. Senator, it is indeed a very sensitive question, and it could cause me problems in the region.... But without a doubt, Jordanian shawarma is the best ever in the Middle East", Lempert replied.

خطفت يائيل لمبرت، مرشحة إدارة بايدن للعمل كسفيرة للولايات المتحدة في الأردن الأضواء في تصريح ثان لها عن لذة الشاورما الأردنية حين سألها احد أعضاء لجنة العلاقة الخارجية في الكونغرس في جلسة الإستماع”أي شاورما أفضل في الشرق الأوسط؟” فقالت بأن المسألة حساسة لكن الأردنية هي الأفضل”. pic.twitter.com/ojEHF9GKPs — عمان نت | Amman Net (@AmmanNet) May 10, 2023

The dialogue was received with a wide interaction among the Arab audience, which also participated into a debate over "the best shawarma in the Middle East".

The official account of the U.S. Embassy in Jordan on Facebook published in 2021 a video that showed Lempert while looking for the best shawarma.

The nominee was seen eating shawarma in the streets of the Jordanian capital, Amman. She said that American people "love to come to Jordan and love to eat shawarma.